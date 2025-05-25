GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league stage match of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 25. It is also the last afternoon game of the season.
The Narendra Modi Stadium has hosted one afternoon match in IPL 2025 so far. In that game, the Gujarat Titans chased down a 204-run target against the Delhi Capitals (DC).
Another run-fest could be on the cards when GT play an afternoon match in Ahmedabad. Here's a look at the pitch history of the world's largest cricket stadium.
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records
Chennai Super Kings have fond memories of playing in Ahmedabad. Back in 2023, the Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans in the final to become the IPL champions for the fifth time.
Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Ahmedabad:
IPL matches played: 31
Won by teams batting first: 14
Won by teams batting second: 16
Abandoned: 1
Highest team total: 243/5 - PBKS vs GT, 2025
Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024
Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023
Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023
Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023
Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023
Average first innings score: 177.
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report
Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved almost equal success at this venue. Hence, the captains will be in two minds when they come out for the toss.
However, both teams may prefer batting first because of the afternoon heat. The last match on this ground ended in favor of the team defending the target.
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Last IPL match
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in the last IPL game hosted by the world's grandest cricket stadium. Mitchell Marsh's century powered the Super Giants to a mammoth 235/2 in 20 overs.
Chasing 236 for a win, the Titans managed 202/9 after a half-century from Shahrukh Khan. Here's a summary of the scorecard:
Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 235/2 (Mitchell Marsh 117, Sai Kishore 1/34) beat Gujarat Titans 202/9 (Shahrukh Khan 57, Will O'Rourke 3/27) by 33 runs.
