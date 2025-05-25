GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their last league game of IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 25 in Ahmedabad. It is the final afternoon match of the season, with the Narendra Modi Stadium set to host the battle.

Two years ago, GT and CSK played out a thrilling final at this venue, while last year, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill's centuries blew away the Super Kings in Ahmedabad. The Super Kings will try to avenge that defeat in the upcoming match.

Before the big game between Gujarat and Chennai begins, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs and other details to know about this IPL 2025 fixture.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 67, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, May 25, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report will be live on JioHotstar and Star Sports a few minutes before the toss. Generally, the wicket is excellent for batting in Ahmedabad. It should be a high-scoring run fest.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

A sunny afternoon is expected in Ahmedabad when Gujarat and Chennai lock horns in IPL 2025. The temperature will loom around 39 degrees Celsius, with the chances of rainfall being 0%.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings

Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, R Ashwin, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube (Impact Player), MS Dhoni (c and wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

