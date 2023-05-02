GT vs DC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match will happen tonight in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be the first meeting between the two teams in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals have struggled to perform consistently in IPL 2023 so far. They are currently last in the standings with only four points from eight matches. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans have registered six wins from eight games. The defending champions will start as the favorites to win this game.

Before the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals by 1-0. GT joined the IPL last year and played only one match against DC. Lockie Ferguson's four-wicket haul helped the Titans defeat the Capitals in that game.

Delhi Capitals will be keen to avenge that loss tonight in Ahmedabad. Here's a summary of the GT vs DC head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

GT vs DC head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have never played a match in Ahmedabad before. Hence, the head-to-head record between the two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium stands at 0-0.

Last season, Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium played host to the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL match

Gujarat Titans scored 171/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a magnificent half-century from opener Shubman Gill. He scored 84 runs off 46 balls, whacking eight fours and four sixes. In reply, the Delhi Capitals finished with 157/9 in their 20 overs. Rishabh Pant aggregated 43 runs for DC.

Lockie Ferguson won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 4/28, but he is no longer a part of the GT squad. Here is a short summary of the match:

GT (171/6) beat DC (157/9) by 14 runs, Apr 2, 2022.

