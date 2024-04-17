GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Narendra Modi Stadium will host an IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight. It is the seventh game of the league round for both franchises.

GT have earned six points so far, while DC have four points to their name. The two teams clashed in a low-scoring thriller at the venue last year, with the Capitals successfully defending a 131-run target against the Titans.

Ahead of the first clash between GT and DC in IPL 2024, here's a look at the pitch history of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

The world's largest cricket stadium has hosted 19 IPL games so far, with teams batting second winning on 11 occasions. Considering that the Punjab Kings chased 200 successfully in the previous game at this venue, both captains will look to bowl first tonight.

Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know from the previous 19 IPL matches hosted by this stadium:

IPL matches played: 19

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/10 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest team total: 233/3 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Lowest team total: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Average first-innings score: 171

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad has produced several high-scoring matches in the IPL. Last year's match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals was a rare occasion where neither team crossed the 130-run mark at the venue.

Both GT and DC have some extraordinary talents in their batting lineup for tonight's game. It should be another run-fest at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by Ahmedabad. A magnificent 89-run knock from skipper Shubman Gill guided GT to 199/4 in 20 overs. In reply, PBKS reached 200/7 with one ball to spare, thanks to a whirlwind half-ton from Shashank Singh.

Thirteen sixes were hit in that match between GT and PBKS. Eleven wickets fell in 39.5 overs, with spinners taking four of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 199/4 (Shubman Gill 89*, Kagiso Rabada 2/44) lost to Punjab Kings 200/7 (Shashank Singh 61*, Noor Ahmad 2/32) by 3 wickets.

