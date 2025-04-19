GT vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their first afternoon home match of IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 19. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT have won two of their three home matches in IPL this year. They lost their first home match against the Punjab Kings but followed it up with wins over the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals.

The Titans will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins on home turf when they take on the Capitals. Ahead of the clash between DC and GT, here's a quick preview.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 35, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, April 19, 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The pitch is fast in Ahmedabad, and it also offers a good amount of bounce. Fast bowlers have enjoyed bowling here. Spinners may receive help from the conditions if they bowl at a slow pace.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

A hot Saturday afternoon is predicted in Ahmedabad for the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals. The temperature will hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Mohd. Arshad Khan and R Sai Kishore (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair (Impact Player), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

