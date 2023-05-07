GT vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match

Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants match in an IPL 2023 double-header on Sunday. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the clash.

Both teams made their IPL debut against each other last year. Gujarat Titans beat the Lucknow Super Giants in their first meeting and followed up with another another in their reverse fixture. GT also beat LSG earlier this season.

LSG will aim to record their first win against GT. Before this IPL 2023 game starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans lead their head-to-head record against the Lucknow Super Giants 3-0. As mentioned earlier, the two franchises have locked horns thrice in the IPL, with the Hardik Pandya-led outfit winning all three.

Lucknow Super Giants will play their first IPL game at the Narendra Modi Stadium today. Also, it will be the first time Krunal Pandya will lead LSG against GT. On that note, here's a summary of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3.

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3.

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0.

Matches with No Result - 0.

GT vs LSG head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have a 0-0 head-to-head record in IPL games at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The two teams will lock horns for the first time at the world's largest cricket stadium on Sunday.

LSG have never played in Ahmedabad before, while GT have suffered all three defeats in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top.

Matches Played - 0.

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0.

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last three Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL matches

Gujarat Titans won the first game against Lucknow Super Giants while chasing, while in the next two games, GT successfully defended totals of less than 150 against LSG.

In the previous meeting between GT and LSG, the Titans defended a 136-run target against the Super Giants.

Here's a summary of the three Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants matches:

GT (135-6) beat LSG (128/-) by 7 runs, Apr 25, 2023. GT (144-4) beat LSG (82) by 62 runs, May 10, 2022. GT (161-5) beat LSG (158-6) by 5 wickets, Mar 28, 2022.

