GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in the Eliminator

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) squared off at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30, in the Eliminator of IPL 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led MI clinched a 20-run victory in the clash to advance to the Qualifier 2.

After electing to bat first, the Mumbai-based side got off to a flying start. Openers Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow kicked things off with a stunning 84-run partnership in 44 balls.

Sharma was the top performer with the bat for Mumbai in the must-win encounter, scoring 81 runs off 50 balls. Bairstow missed out on a half-century, departing after a 47-run knock from 22 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20), Tilak Varma (25 off 11) and Hardik Pandya (22* off 9) chipped in with valuable cameos as Mumbai registered 228/5 in 20 overs. Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj bagged one scalp.

Gujarat's run chase began on a dismal note, with skipper Shubman Gill perishing in the first over. Sai Sudharsan continued his imperious run, playing a clutch knock in the high-pressure game.

The southpaw scored 80 runs off 49 balls. Washington Sundar also played a quick-fire knock of 48 from 24 deliveries. However, their efforts went in vain as the side finished with 208/6 after 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-27-1. Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful batting exploits.

Mumbai will now face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1. Gujarat, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the IPL 2025 Eliminator that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Hardik Pandya takes Gerald Coetzee to the cleaners as MI finish their innings with a flurry of sixes

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya delivered an explosive cameo towards the back end of their innings. He dominated the proceedings against speedster Gerald Coetzee in the final over.

On the second ball of the over, Pandya sent the ball down the ground for a glorious six. The swashbuckling batter hit another maximum on the fourth ball, this time clearing the mid-wicket fence.

Pandya struck his third maximum of the over by sending the penultimate ball sailing over the long-off boundary. The bowler bowled three wides in the over and Mumbai ultimately accumulated 22 runs from the last six balls of their innings.

#2 Sai Sudharsan and Gerald Coetzee team up to take an extraordinary relay catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow's blitz was ended by the fantastic teamwork of Sai Sudharsan and Gerald Coetzee on the field. On the second ball of the eighth over, the Mumbai opener went for the reverse sweep off Sai Kishore's bowling.

The ball went towards the point region, where Sai Sudharsan leapt in the air and managed to get a hand on it. However, the ball deflected from his hand and went in the air. Coetzee completed the relay catch to send Bairstow back to the pavilion.

Here's the video of the catch:

#3 Jasprit Bumrah sends Washington Sundar packing with fiery yorker

Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar put Gujarat in a commanding position by stitching together an 84-run stand in 44 balls for the third wicket. They threatened to take the game away from MI by scoring runs at a brisk pace.

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya handed the ball to ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the 14th over, hoping for a breakthrough. Bumrah delivered for his side by getting rid of the well-set Sundar.

He dished out a splendid yorker on the fourth ball. Sundar was completely undone by the special delivery and couldn't get his bat down in time. The ball ended up crashing onto the stumps, ending the all-rounder's impactful knock.

It was a big turning point in the game as the pendulum swung in Mumbai's favor following the wicket.

