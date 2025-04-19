GT vs DC, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Narendra Modi Stadium will host an afternoon match for the first time in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. Home team Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on tabletoppers Delhi Capitals (DC) in the game scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm IST.

GT have won two out of their three home games in IPL 2025 so far. Meanwhile, DC are undefeated in away games. The only loss Delhi suffered came in a home match against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Before the two in-form franchises of IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad, here's a glance at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, IPL records

Teams batting second have won 15 out of the 28 games played in Ahmedabad, but the teams batting first have won all three games at this venue in IPL 2025. Since it is a day game, the captains may prefer batting first.

Here are some interesting stats from the previous IPL matches hosted by the iconic venue:

IPL matches played: 28

Won by teams batting first: 12

Won by teams batting second: 15

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 243/5 - PBKS vs GT, 2025

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Average first innings score: 174.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad helps fast bowlers and batters. There is a good amount of pace and bounce on offer. A few spinners have also achieved success at this stadium.

The Delhi Capitals have fond memories of playing IPL matches in Ahmedabad. In 2023 and 2024, DC's bowlers troubled GT's batters with their excellent performances.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Last IPL match

The Gujarat Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in the last IPL match played in Ahmedabad. The game was played on April 11 when GT scored 217/6 in their 20 overs and then bowled RR out for 159 runs.

Sai Sudharsan was the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning knock of 82 runs at the top of the order for the home team. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 217/6 (Sai Sudharsan 82, Tushar Deshpande 2/53) beat Rajasthan Royals 159 (Shimron Hetmyer 52, Prasidh Krishna 3/24) by 58 runs.

