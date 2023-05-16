GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs last night in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this victory, GT became the first team to seal their place in the Top 4 of the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to field first after winning the toss. The decision did not work in their favor as Shubman Gill's hundred guided GT to 188/9 in 20 overs. Chasing 189 for a win, SRH lost seven wickets in the first nine overs.

It looked like GT would record a win by a margin of more than 100 runs. However, Heinrich Klaasen's half-century ensured SRH crossed the 150-run mark.

Now that the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat and Hyderabad has ended, here's a look at the records broken, scorecard and award winners of the game.

List of all award winners in GT vs SRH match, IPL 2023

Shubman Gill won the Man of the Match award for his century. The Gujarat Titans batter recorded his maiden IPL hundred, aggregating 101 runs off 58 balls. He smacked 13 fours and a six in his match-winning knock.

Here is the list of all the award winners from the post-match presentation of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match:

Player of the Match: Shubman Gill.

Game-changer of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Catch of the Match: Marco Jansen.

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Longest Six of the Match: Shubman Gill.

Electric Striker of the Match: Shubman Gill.

Most Fours of the Match: Shubman Gill.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

GT vs SRH IPL 2023 match scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Interestingly, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were the only two batters to score more than 10 runs for the Gujarat Titans last night. Gill scored a hundred, while Sudharsan scored a valuable 36-ball 47. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a five-wicket haul for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In reply, the Hyderabad-based franchise collapsed to 59/7. Heinrich Klaasen then played a knock of 64 runs from 44 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma's four-wicket hauls powered GT to a win.

GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game

Quite a few interesting statistics emerged from the match between the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. Here's a look at some of the top records and milestones:

Shubman Gill became the first batter to score a century for the Gujarat Titans. Gill also became the first batter to complete 1,000 runs for the Gujarat Titans. Gill now has the most runs by a batter in the IPL at the age of 23. He has 2,476 runs now as he crossed Rishabh Pant's mark of 2,416 runs during his ton against SRH. Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first right-arm pacer to take two five-wicket hauls in the IPL. The only other bowlers to have achieved this feat are left-arm pacers Jaydev Unadkat and James Faulkner.

