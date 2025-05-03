GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans cruised to their fourth consecutive win on home turf in IPL 2025 by defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 3. The Titans completed a comfortable 38-run win, thanks to a splendid 76-run knock from captain Shubman Gill.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and invited the home team to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The decision backfired as GT posted 224/6 on the board in their 20 overs.
Such a grand target has never been chased at the world's largest cricket stadium before, and even the SunRisers fell 38 runs short. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top records emerging from the IPL 2025 match between GT and SRH.
List of all award winners in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match
Gujarat Titans fast bowler Prasidh Krishna won the Man of the Match award for his game-changing spell of 2/19. On a deck where a majority of the bowlers leaked runs, Krishna returned with economical figures of 2/19 in his four-over spell.
Krishna's team captain, Shubman Gill, won the award for the Most Fours, whereas a couple of SRH players also won awards. Here is the complete list of award winners:
Super Striker of the Match: Nitish Kumar Reddy (Strike rate of 210)
Super Sixes of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (6 sixes)
Fantasy King of the Match: Abhishek Sharma
Most Fours in the Match: Shubman Gill (10 fours)
Most Dot Balls in the Match: Prasidh Krishna
Player of the Match: Prasidh Krishna (2/19).
GT vs SRH scorecard
Shubman Gill top-scored for the Gujarat Titans once again. The GT skipper opened the batting and scored 76 runs off just 38 deliveries before losing his wicket via run-out. His opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, fell short of a well-deserved half-century by just two runs.
Jaydev Unadkat surprised the GT batters by taking a three-wicket haul. The left-arm pacer dismissed Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan to finish with impressive figures of 3/35 in four overs.
Chasing 225, SunRisers Hyderabad were on the course when Abhishek Sharma scored 74 runs from 41 deliveries at the top of the order. However, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head let the SRH fans down with their disappointing batting performances.
Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bagged two wickets each for the Gujarat Titans. Gerald Coetzee and Ishant Sharma took a wicket each.
GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad match
Thanks to this win, the Gujarat Titans have maintained their undefeated record in home matches against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Here are some other top stats emerging from the IPL 2025 game:
- Shubman Gill got run out for the 10th time in IPL since 2018. This is the most number of times a batter has been dismissed via run-out in IPL since 2018.
- Rashid Khan has become the first overseas spinner to leak 50 runs while bowling at least three overs in an IPL match. The GT vice-captain ended with figures of 0/50 in three overs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS