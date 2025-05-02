GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Gujarat Titans will play their fifth home match of IPL 2025 against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 2 in Ahmedabad. This will be GT's first home game since the afternoon match against the Delhi Capitals played on April 19.
The Titans are currently on a three-match winning streak at home. They defeated the Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals in their last three matches at this venue.
Meanwhile, the SunRisers Hyderabad have never won an away match against GT in Ahmedabad. Before the two sides cross swords in Ahmedabad, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs and other important details relating to this IPL 2025 game.
Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match details
Match: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 51, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Friday, May 2, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad pitch report
The pitch in Ahmedabad has been excellent for batting this season. Totals around 200 have been the norm at this venue, and a similar batter-friendly surface should be on offer tonight.
Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad weather forecast
A clear night sky is predicted for the clash between the Gujarat Titans and the SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 2. The temperature will loom around 42 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed predicted to be around 19 km/h.
Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad probable XIs
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore and Ishant Sharma.
SunRisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (Impact Player), Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Shami.
Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
