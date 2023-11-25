Hardik Pandya's 3 best bowling performances for Mumbai Indians 

Reports of Hardik Pandya making his way back to the Mumbai Indians (MI) have taken the cricketing world by storm ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Gujarat Titans (GT) captain, after just two seasons with the franchise, is reportedly set to move back to the team where it all began for him.

In seven seasons with MI, Hardik won a staggering four IPL titles and it was arguably the toughest decision for the franchise to let him go ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, if they get the star all-rounder back, it will be quite a coup just because Hardik adds to the balance of the team.

Apart from his explosive batting, Hardik Pandya always had that uncanny wicket-taking ability which helped him step up for the Mumbai Indians with the ball. On that note, let's take a look at three of the best spells from Hardik Pandya in Blue and Gold:

#3 3/28 vs RCB, Bengaluru, May 1, 2018

A quickfire 45 from Manan Voha gave the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a perfect start in the game against MI at home. However, Hardik Pandya first played a role in the crucial run-out of Brendon McCullum and also picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli, Mandeep Singh, and Washington Sundar.

Hardik's figures of 3/28 ensured RCB did not get to a massive total despite an impressive start. MI didn't really get any momentum in their chase as at one stage they were 47/4. The Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal then stitched an important partnership to keep them in the game, with the former scoring a half-century. However, it was a bit too much as they lost the game by 14 runs.

#2 3/24 vs CSK, Mumbai, April 7, 2018

Another game from the same IPL season, Hardik Pandya stepped up in what was a disappointing loss for MI. Hardik had to receive treatment as he collided with the bowler on the final delivery of Mumbai's innings. However, the way he came back into the game with the ball was worth all the praise.

He picked up the big wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina and also came back towards the end to dismiss Mark Wood. It was only an incredible batting performance from Dwayne Bravo that proved to be the difference between the sides, helping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win by one wicket and just one ball to spare.

#1 3/20 vs CSK, Mumbai, April 3, 2019

Whenever Hardik Pandya had a great day with the bat, that confidence seemed to be coming into his bowling as well and that's exactly what happened against CSK in Wankhede during IPL 2019. Hardik scored 25* off just eight balls, including a boundary and three sixes.

While the target of 171 was something Chennai could have fancied chasing down, Hardik stepped up with the ball, picking up figures of 3/20. He dismissed MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar as the Men in Yellow could only muster 133/8 in reply.