Harshit Rana for Shivam Dube: What is the concussion sub rule in cricket?

There have been conversations and debates about the concussion substitute rule after the fourth T20I between India and England on Friday, January 31, when pacer Harshit Rana took the field for all-rounder Shivam Dube, who took a blow to his helmet while batting. Several comments have been made about whether Rana was the appropriate substitute.

At the halfway mark during England's chase of 182, debutant Harshit Rana was announced as the concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. The pacer came into the attack in the 12th over and dismissed Liam Livingstone to pick up his maiden T20I wicket. Soon after, Harshit bagged the wickets of Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton as India won the match by 15 runs and took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

After yesterday's game, many are wondering as to what is the concussion substitution rule and how is it used in cricket. As per the ICC rules from section 1.2.7 for T20Is, the ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his/her team for the remainder of the match.

The sub-sections of the same rule state that if the ICC Match Referee believes the inclusion of the nominated Concussion Replacement when performing their normal role would excessively advantage their team, the ICC Match Referee may impose such conditions upon the identity and involvement of the Concussion Replacement as he/she sees fit, in line with the overriding objective of facilitating a like-for-like replacement for the concussed player.

Harshit Rana becomes the second concussion substitute to play for Team India

Harshit Rana became the second Indian to take the field as the concussion substitute. It also marked his debut as he played a crucial role in India's win in the fourth T20I, picking up three wickets.

Rana became only the second player after Yuzvendra Chahal to play as a concussion substitute. Chahal did so back in 2020 during the first T20I against Australia, where he came on the field for Ravindra Jadeja, who was struck by a bouncer.

