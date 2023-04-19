“He pulls me aside every training session for 5-10 minutes” - Joshua Little on interaction with Ashish Nehra

Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm seamer Joshua Little has revealed that head coach Ashish Nehra pulls him aside every training session for five to 10 minutes to discuss plans. Little described Nehra as a special coach due to his passion and knowledge of the game.

Ireland pacer Little has had a mixed start to his IPL career. In four matches so far, he has claimed three wickets at an average of 48 and an economy rate of nine.

Since both Little and Nehra are left-arm pacers, the discussion between the two is bound to be interesting. Asked about the same, Little told News18 in an interview:

“(We) both (are) left-arm seamers and he is very very passionate about the game. And takes every second he can to share his knowledge with me. He pulls me aside every training session for 5-10 minutes and talks about plans, fields. He has been invaluable and a special coach to work with just because of his passion and knowledge of the game.”

Asked about his views on skipper Hardik Pandya, the Irish youngster described him as a laidback but strong character. He commented about the captain:

“A very laid-back character but a strong character too. Two things which go hand in hand and you can see that on the cricket pitch too.”

On how he is finding the mood in the GT camp, Little asserted that the welcoming nature of the group has helped him settle in nicely. The left-arm pacer elaborated:

“One of the things we preach as a franchise is laid back attitude and sort of the enjoyment factor in the way we play our cricket. So it’s been very warm and welcoming. And has been very easy to settle into such a great group."

Gujarat have so far played five matches in IPL 2023, winning three and losing two.

“We should have won all five games” - Joshua Little

Reflecting on the IPL season so far, Little revealed that the discussion in the camp has been that they should have won all five games. He elaborated:

“We spoke last night and we said we should have won all five games. We were on top for all five games and it was our fault to let it slip away. The mood in the camp hasn’t changed, we still are very positive about the cricket we are playing and it’s about correcting those little things and make sure we are better at getting across the line."

Gujarat Titans will next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22.

