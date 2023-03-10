“He will want to go out in style” - Matthew Hayden reflects MS Dhoni’s CSK legacy

Former Australian captain and MS Dhoni’s former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Matthew Hayden stated that the Indian legend will be keen to sign off from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in style in front of the Yellow Army in Chennai. He that the legacy of MSD will be celebrated in a grand manner during IPL 2023.

Though not yet official, the upcoming edition of the IPL, which begins on March 31, is all set to be Dhoni’s last season in the T20 league. During last year’s tournament, the CSK captain confirmed that he would be back in action in front of Chennai’s home crowd for IPL 2023.

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden, who represented CSK in the IPL from 2008 to 2010, hailed his former franchise skipper. Reflecting on Dhoni and his special bond with Chennai fans, the Aussie star said:

“See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren’t playing, and they came back the year after that to win the IPL, it was most unexpected. And they have a way!

"MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it’s had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players.

“So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it’s going to be a year celebrated like no other. It’s the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who’d want him to go out in style as well.”

Under Dhoni, Chennai have won the IPL four times, the last of which was in 2021.

“That venue is a fortress” - Hayden on Dhoni-led CSK returning to Chepauk

(LtoR) Muttiah Muralitharan, Matthew Hayden and MS Dhoni in CSK colors. Pic: Getty Images

With the threat of COVID-19 behind us, the IPL will return to the home-and-away format this year. Thus, CSK fans will get a chance to watch their Thala in what is most probably going to be his farewell season. Issuing a veiled warning to other IPL franchises, Hayden commented:

“It’s going to be remarkable, just the amount of supporters, the Yellow Army that is going to pile into the Chepauk Stadium. And they are going to be the same side that’s going to be very difficult to beat at home as well. Their record at home, at Chepauk, is undeniably the best in the IPL.

“That venue is a fortress. And they are going to have MS Dhoni as their captain, arguably for the last time and that’s going to be one of those moments that no one is ever going to forget. He has especially stayed on in the IPL to say goodbye to his fans at Chepauk and they are going to turn up like you just couldn’t imagine.”

Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad in their IPL 2023 opener on March 31.

