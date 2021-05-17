“I couldn’t stop laughing” – Sam Curran opens up on sibling rivalry against Tom Curran during IPL

England all-rounder Sam Curran has revealed an instance from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 when he “couldn’t stop laughing” while bowling to his older brother Tom Curran.

The incident happened in the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the UAE during IPL 2020.

Speaking to a podcast called Headstrong: An Innings With, Sam Curran said:

“We grew up so competitive, always batting, bowling, fielding, doing everything. I’ve actually played against Tom in the IPL this year.

“On such a big stage, it’s pretty funny. I was running into bowl, and I couldn’t stop laughing. You’ve got to try and be serious, but sometimes you’ve got to realise that it’s a bit of fun and whatever happens… happens.”

One of England’s rising talents, Sam Curran, had a better game than his brother. He picked up three wickets for 33 runs and smashed a six-ball 17 in the match.

Meanwhile, Tom Curran was unbeaten on 10 off nine balls with an edged boundary coming off the bowling of his younger brother. He would later give away 54 runs from his four overs, claiming the solitary wicket of Kedar Jadhav.

However, it was Tom Curran who ended up on the winning side.

When Tom Curran and Sam Curran clashed on Siblings’ Day

Six months later, the brothers clashed in Mumbai with CSK taking on Delhi Capitals (DC), Tom Curran’s new franchise. It was the second match of the tournament and played on Siblings Day (April 10).

Tom Curran, who had gone for 17 runs from his three overs, went for 23 in the penultimate over of the innings, with Sam Curran smashing two sixes and a four in it. His 15-ball 34 not out helped CSK to 188. Sam then went for 24 from his two overs.

Sam Curran had a better game, but once again, Tom ended up on the winning side.

The Curran brothers, who play for England and Surrey, are the sons of the late Zimbabwean cricket legend Kevin Curran. Tom and Sam Curran’s other brother Ben plays for Northamptonshire.

Tom Curran - 23 Years

Sam Curran - 20 Years

Ben Curran - 22 Years #CurranFamily pic.twitter.com/iBeQPpbNJt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2018