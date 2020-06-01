'I feel it was destiny for MS Dhoni and I to play at CSK,' says Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have played for CSK since 2008 [PC: NDTV Sports]

Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Suresh Raina recently spoke about his bond with MS Dhoni and how it was destiny that probably brought the duo together to play for CSK.

In a candid interview with Aakash Chopra, Suresh Raina shed light on how 'Thala' Dhoni and himself were welcomed with open arms by the CSK fans, apart from Dhoni's influence as captain on the southpaw's career.

"I think it was destiny for MS and me to play in one place (CSK). The love from people there, it didn't seem different. We kept performing and people adopted us as their own. His presence of mind and positive attitude is great, he has the answers to all questions. He has never told me what to do, he has only advised me and changed my mindset a lot. Everyone plays cricket, but I am proud that I became a better person while being with him," Suresh Raina said.

"CSK owners have given a lot of freedom to the players"

Both Suresh Raina and Dhoni enjoy a demigod status amongst the fans and the camaraderie visible on the playing field extends off the field too.

Suresh Raina, who is fondly called “Chinna Thala” amongst the loyal fan base of CSK also spoke about how the CSK owners have given the team a lot of freedom, one striking feature that has contributed majorly to the success story of the franchise.

"It felt very good to bat during the CSK training camp. The good thing about CSK is that Indian players get a lot of freedom. The four foreigners are also akin to the Indian players. The seven Indian players are very important in the IPL, especially the batsmen," Suresh Raina added.

Throughout CSK’s consistent run across 12 seasons of IPL, the southpaw has been the pillar of strength for the team. Coming in at a crucial No.3 position, Suresh Raina has amassed over 300 runs in every single IPL season for CSK and is the second highest run-getter in the tournament.