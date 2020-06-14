'I never got so many calls when I scored a hundred': Yuvraj Singh on being hit for 5 sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas

Yuvraj Singh remembered the sleepless nights he endured after being struck for 5 sixes in an over.

He expressed delight that he could get his revenge when he struck Stuart Broad for 6 sixes at the T20 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh was struck for 5 sixes in a row by Dimitri Mascarenhas

Yuvraj Singh, the star of India's 2011 World Cup win, reminisced about the harrowing time he had after being struck for 5 consecutive sixes in a One Day International. He expressed happiness that he could settle the score against the same opposition in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh was interacting with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford on the latest episode of the show Sony Ten Pit Stop.

While the discussions mostly revolved around football and Yuvraj Singh's love for the English club, they briefly touched upon the mercurial left-hander's highs and lows against the England cricket team.

Yuvraj Singh recollected the incident when he was hit for 5 sixes in the final over of the innings by Dimitri Mascarenhas.

"There was an incident where I was playing a game at the Oval. I bowled the last over, I don't know why the captain gave me to bowl the 50th over. Dimitri Mascarenhas hit me for 5 sixes in 6 balls. I am glad he didn't hit me for 6 sixes."

Yuvraj Singh added that it was a devastating experience and that the calls he received that day even outnumbered the ones he used to get after scoring a century.

"And I probably couldn't sleep for the next 15 days. And the calls and messages I got from my friends were really disheartening. I never got so many calls when I scored a hundred."

India went on to win that match with Robin Uthappa hitting Stuart Broad for a couple of boundaries in the last over to seal the victory.

Thanks brother ! I remember this moment I can’t thank you enough for winning this one 🤪! Almost got caught be security trying to get to you and give u big smashing hug 🤣🤣🤣 some great memories on the field 🤗🤗 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2019

Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh on his revenge against the same England team

Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over at the 2007 T20 World Cup

On being reminded that he was mean to English people when it came to cricket, Yuvraj Singh had this to say about the 6 sixes he hit against Stuart Broad -

"I guess you are talking about the 6 sixes. I am not sure if Marcus knows about it. I hit one of the English fast bowlers for 6 sixes in an over. Marcus Rashford was probably 8 years old when I hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes."

Yuvraj Singh's six sixes made me 'the bowler I am today' - Stuart Broad



One from our archive 👇 pic.twitter.com/DuDvK0REVU — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 19, 2019

The Indian middle-order batsman expressed satisfaction that he could set the record straight against the very same England team.

"I remember when I hit the 6th six I didn't look at Flintoff or Stuart Broad, I looked at Dmitri that this is over now. This is going to bed. It was very satisfying that I could do it against the same team."

India won the match by 18 runs and eventually went on to claim the honours in the inaugural T20 World Cup.