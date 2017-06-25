Ian Chappell backs Virat Kohli on Anil Kumble's resignation

Former Australian skipper says only the captain can run an international team.

Chappell says that the last thing a captain needs is someone second guessing his decisions

What’s the story?

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has come out in support of Virat Kohli after the Indian head coach, Anil Kumble, resigned from his position, citing untenable relationship with the Indian captain. While some experts believe that the captain cannot have a monopoly with respect to the them, Chappell disagrees.

“The captain is the only person who can run an International cricket team properly because so much of the job involves on-field decision making. Also, a good part of the leadership role –performed off the field – has to be handled by the captain, as it helps him earn the players’ respect, which is crucial to a skipper’s success,” he opined in his column for Hindustan times.

Extending his support to Kohli, he also explains that a captain ought to be a strong-minded and decisive individual.

“To put someone of a similar mindset in a position where he’s advising the captain is inviting confrontation. The captain’s best advisors are his vice-captain, a clear thinking wicketkeeper and one or two senior players. They are out on the field and can best judge the mood of the game and what advice should be offered to the captain and at the appropriate time,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

There were reports about an alleged feud between Kohli and Kumble right before the Champions Trophy started. It was said that the captain as well as some players were not comfortable with Kumble’s strict and inflexible regimen.

Kumble stepped down after India were comfortably beaten by Pakistan.

The details

Chappell also highlighted Pakistan’s unprecedented success as well as Afghanistan and Ireland’s elevation to Test status in the column. He felt that the time is right for ICC to resume scheduling international cricket in Pakistan.

He believes that Afghanistan and Ireland’s promotion to the elite club might’ve been a little too premature, as the last thing Test cricket needs right now is more uncompetitive cricket.

What’s next?

India’s first ODI with West Indies was called off due to rain

India are now in the middle of their tour of West Indies, where Kohli is leading a team without Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who were rested for the tour. The next Indian coach will be announced before the team goes to Sri Lanka later this year.

Author’s take

The captain deserves to have a final say in all matters pertaining to the team, but whether or not he should have the only say remains to be a crucial question. Every individual cricketer requires to be shown the mirror once in a while, and it’s the duty of the coach to do the same for the captain.