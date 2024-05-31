ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to start on Sunday, June 2, and will conclude on Saturday, June 29.

The tournament will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. The tournament will see 20 teams vying for the first time. These 20 teams have been divided into four groups. A total of 55 matches are scheduled to take place in the tournament at nine different locations.

Here is how the teams are divided into four groups:

Group A - Canada, United States, India, Pakistan, and Ireland

Group B - Namibia, Scotland, Oman, England, and Australia

Group C - West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand

Group D - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8s. These eight teams will further be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals, the winners of which will take on each other in the final.

England are the defending champions. They defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 by five wickets after chasing down the target of 138 runs in 19 overs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

ICC Men's World Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 2

Match 1 - United States of America vs Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas, 06:00 AM

Match 2 - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 08:00 PM

Monday, June 3

Match 3 - Namibia vs Oman, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 06:00 AM

Match 4 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 08:00 PM

Tuesday, June 4

Match 5 - Afghanistan vs Uganda, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 06:00 AM

Match 6 - England vs Scotland, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 08:00 PM

Match 7 - Netherlands vs Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas, 09:00 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Match 8 - India vs Ireland, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 08:00 PM

Thursday, June 6

Match 9 - Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 05:00 AM

Match 10 - Australia vs Oman, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 06:00 AM

Match 11 - United States of America vs Pakistan, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas, 09:00 PM

Friday, June 7

Match 12 - Namibia vs Scotland, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 12:30 AM

Match 13 - Canada vs Ireland, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 08:00 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 14 - Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 05:00 AM

Match 15 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas, 06:00 AM

Match 16 - Netherlands vs South Africa, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 08:00 PM

Match 17 - Australia vs England, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 10:30 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 18 - West Indies vs Uganda, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 06:00 AM

Match 19 - India vs Pakistan, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 08:00 PM

Match 20 - Oman vs Scotland, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 10:30 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 21 - Bangladesh vs South Africa, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 08:00 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 22 - Canada vs Pakistan, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 08:00 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Match 23 - Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, 05:00 AM

Match 24 - Australia vs Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 06:00 AM

Match 25 - United States of America vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 08:00 PM

Thursday, June 13

Match 26 - West Indies vs New Zealand, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 06:00 AM

Match 27 - Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, 08:00 PM

Friday, June 14

Match 28 - England vs Oman, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 12:30 AM

Match 29 - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 06:00 AM

Match 30 - United States of America vs Ireland, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, 08:00 PM

Saturday, June 15

Match 31 - Nepal vs South Africa, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, 05:00 AM

Match 32 - New Zealand vs Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 06:00 AM

Match 33 - Canada vs India, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, 08:00 PM

Match 34 - England vs Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 10:30 PM

Sunday, June 16

Match 35 - Australia vs Scotland, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 06:00 AM

Match 36 - Ireland vs Pakistan, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, 08:00 PM

Monday, June 17

Match 37 - Bangladesh vs Nepal, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, 05:00 AM

Match 38 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 06:00 AM

Match 39 - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 08:00 PM

Tuesday, June 18

Match 40 - West Indies vs Afghanistan, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 06:00 AM

Wednesday, June 19

Match 41 - TBA vs TBA, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 08:00 PM

Thursday, June 20

Match 42 - TBA vs TBA, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 06:00 AM

Match 43 - TBA vs TBA, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 08:00 PM

Friday, June 21

Match 44 - TBA vs TBA, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 06:00 AM

Match 45 - TBA vs TBA, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 08:00 PM

Saturday, June 22

Match 46 - TBA vs TBA, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 06:00 AM

Match 47 - TBA vs TBA, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 08:00 PM

Sunday, June 23

Match 48 - TBA vs TBA, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, 06:00 AM

Match 49 - TBA vs TBA, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 08:00 PM

Monday, June 24

Match 50 - TBA vs TBA, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 06:00 AM

Match 51 - TBA vs TBA, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 08:00 PM

Tuesday, June 25

Match 52 - TBA vs TBA, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, 06:00 AM

Thursday, June 27

1st Semi-Final - TBA vs TBA, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 06:00 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBA vs TBA, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 08:00 PM

Saturday, June 29

Final - TBA vs TBA, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 08:00 PM

ICC Men's World Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- Disney+Hotstar

Live Telecast- Star Sports Network

ICC Men's World Cup 2024: Full Squads

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Canada

Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi

England

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Scott Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikram Singh, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Viv Kingma, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Wes Barresi, Kyle Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Oman

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Pratik Athavale, Naseem Khushi, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Rafiullah

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Papua New Guinea

Assadollah Vala (c), Charles Amini, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

South Africa

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Bilal Hassun, Fred Achelam, Robinson Obuya, Simon Ssesazi, Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyaji

United States

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

West Indies

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford

