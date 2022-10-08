ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Warm-Ups 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to host the Men's T20 World Cup, starting on October 16. Before the start of the mega event, the ICC will be hosting warm-up matches for all 16 participating teams. Each team will play two warm-up games.

Teams that are participating in the qualifying rounds will play their main matches from October 16 and their warm-up matches will take place between October 10 and October 13.

On the other hand, Super 12 teams will play their warm-up game games from October 17 to October 19 with the Super 12 round starting on October 22.

Team India will lock horns with Australia and New Zealand in their warm-up fixtures.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Warm-Ups 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, October 10

West Indies vs UAE, 5.30 am

Scotland vs Netherlands, 9.30 am

Tuesday, October 11

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 9.00 am

Namibia vs Ireland, 1.30 pm

Wednesday, October 12

West Indies vs Netherlands, 1.30 pm

Thursday, October 13

Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 5.30 am

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 9.30 am

Scotland vs UAE, 1.30 pm

Monday, October 17

Australia vs India, 9.30 am

New Zealand vs South Africa, 9.30 am

England vs Pakistan, 1.30 pm

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh,1.30 pm

Wednesday, October 19

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 8.30 am

Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1.30 pm

New Zealand vs India, 1.30 pm

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Warm Ups 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar will live stream a few selected matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Warm Ups 2022: Full Squads

Sri Lanka

Australia v Sri Lanka T20I Series Launch

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, and Pramod Madushan.

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

United Arab Emirates

UAE National Cricket Team Return To Training.

C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, and Sanchit Sharma.

Namibia

Northern Superchargers Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, and Helao Ya France.

Netherlands

Northern Superchargers Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred

Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, and Vikram Singh.

Ireland

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

Scotland

New Zealand v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, and Craig Wallace.

West Indies

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fourth T20I

Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, and Shamarh Brooks.

Zimbabwe

Australia v Zimbabwe - One Day International Series: Game 3

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, and Sean Williams.

Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, and Victor Nyauchi.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, and Usman Ghani.

Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 1

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

England

Pakistan v England - 2nd IT20

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Alex Hales.

Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand - One Day International Series: Game 3

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, and Finn Allen.

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, and Nasum Ahmed.

Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

India

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan

New Zealand v Pakistan - Tri-Series: 2nd T20

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa

India v South Africa - 3rd T20 International

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

