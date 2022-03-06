ICC Women's World Cup 2022: 5 all-rounders to watch out for

The ICC Women's World Cup is underway and how! Three thrilling contests have got the competition off to a rollicking start and it promises to get even better going forward.

While West Indies upset hosts New Zealand in the first game, Bangladesh nearly did the same against South Africa on their World Cup debut. Australia had a tough game as well against defending champions England, but managed to stave off defeat in the final over.

All-rounders galore in the ICC Women's World Cup

A plethora of multi-skilled players across the eight participating nations will put their skills on display throughout the course of the ICC Women's World Cup matches.

While Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver have already made their mark in the first couple of days, a certain Deandra Dottin took it upon herself to clinch a thriller against the White Ferns in the tournament opener.

Stating the importance of all-rounders and the X-factor they bring to a side's World Cup campaign equates to stating something cliched. Here, we take a look at 5 all-rounders you must keep an eye out for in the tournament.

#5 Nat Sciver (England)

Nat Sciver pulled out an innings out of the top-drawer in England's Women's World Cup opener

Let's start with the latest centurion and England's vice-captain, shall we? Nat Sciver, along with skipper Heather Knight, is the fulcrum that holds the batting unit of the defending champions together. Experienced enough and having played a World Cup before, Sciver brings an abundance of quality to the fore.

Sciver got off to starts in the recent Ashes series but failed to convert them into big ones. If her knock against Australia in England's tournament opener was anything to go by though, that's no matter of concern.

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh At no point in this innings, Nat Sciver has given the feeling that the target is out of her grasp. She’s paced the innings to perfection even with wickets falling around her. #CWC22 At no point in this innings, Nat Sciver has given the feeling that the target is out of her grasp. She’s paced the innings to perfection even with wickets falling around her. #CWC22

Sciver's strength lies in regular strike rotation and minimal dot deliveries - so much so that she knocks off milestones within the blink of an eyelid. Her USP remains the manner in which she plays the field, and unleashes the lap and scoop at will.

With the ball, Sciver is as miserly and as efficient a partnership breaker as they come. Needless to say then, that should England go on to defend their Women's World Cup crown, the Tokyo-born all-rounder would have had a massive say in the eventual outcome.

#4 Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Marizanne Kapp - a player for clutch situations!

Protea all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is the complete package. Bailing her team out of difficult situations is something her job description demands of her, considering she bats at No. 6.

Kapp gave a good account of the same during South Africa's first game against Bangladesh at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

She is a regular operator with the new ball and when she generates movement, the South African all-rounder can be lethal. Marizanne was impeccable while performing the same role for Perth Scorchers in WBBL 07, also claiming the Player of the Match honors in the summit clash.

South Africa suffered a scare against Bangladesh but were able to avert it. If they are to peak at the right time and send a strong statement to the rest of the teams in the Women's World Cup, Kapp firing at her best is inevitable. Even more so, with Dane van Niekerk missing due to a fractured ankle.

#3 Deepti Sharma (India)

Deepti Sharma having a good Women's World Cup is pivotal to India's chances

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma too, comes with a complete multi-dimensional skillset. A solid batter who can take her time and bat long, Deepti is also a 10-over bank more often than not when it comes to her off-spin.

However, it is the first of those skills that cast a slight question mark over the balance in the Indian setup. While there is no doubting Deepti's pedigree, the fact that India already have Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur as innings grafters puts the former's approach into perspective.

Deepti batted at No. 3 during both of India's warmup games and could continue at the same position during the main campaign of the Women's World Cup. How she manages to approach her role and the impact it has on the rest of her colleagues will be a matter of intrigue.

Should she manage to strike at a decent rate that can enable India to post totals above 270, it is bound to hold the team in good stead. With her canny off-breaks to come into play later on as well, this would only augur well for India's semifinal chances.

Amelia Kerr - a colossal superstar who is key to the host team's chances of winning the Women's World Cup

Talking about Amelia Kerr equates to talking of a perfectionist. Leaving aside the records she has created in such a short career span, it is the fundamentals of her cricket that stand out. Of course, the sport runs in her blood, given that she hails from a family of professional cricketers.

The White Ferns' prodigious all-rounder recently bagged the Player of the Series Award against India, having amassed 353 runs and picking up 7 wickets. One of the finest players of spin in the modern era, Kerr plays the sweep and reverse sweep for fun and toys with the bowlers in the middle-overs.

Her leg-breaks are a real handful as well, making her one of the most critical cogs in the New Zealand wheel. Kerr took an indefinite break last year to focus on her mental well-being but the manner in which she returned to international cricket further proved that she's made for this level.

New Zealand suffered an upset of sorts, going down to West Indies in the first game of the World Cup. They need to pick themselves up quickly with tougher assignments lined up in the days to come. There is no time more appropriate than now for Amelia to leave a long-standing impression on the marquee event. Her team needs her and how!

#1 Tahlia McGrath (Australia)

You can't keep Tahlia McGrath out of a contest!

Between 2017 and 2021, a solitary ODI is what Tahlia McGrath featured in. Cut to the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup and she is among the lynchpins in a powerhouse Australian outfit.

McGrath shot to prominence having led her country to their 26th consecutive win in the ODI format, with a knock of 74 to go with her 3/45. A sharp thinker of the game, McGrath led the Adelaide Strikers to the Final of the WBBL a few months ago, taking her game up by a few notches in the process.

Simply put, McGrath is the quintessential 'makes things happen' player - a failsafe for any team. With Ellyse Perry having been the face of the Southern Stars for a number of years now, the Aussies have found her successor already. Both of them in the same XI sounds scary for opposition teams, doesn't it?

Australia seem a daylight ahead of most other teams as far as the tournament is concerned. Should they go on to attain glory, it wouldn't be a far cry to say that McGrath might be a contender for the Player of the Tournament award.

Of course, that is all but a prediction and one would have to stick their neck out in claiming the same. But there is enough merit to substantiate the reasons for the same. So when the Aussies take the park, watch out for Tahlia McGrath - she could bail Meg Lanning's team out of a rocky terrain more often than not!

Also read: ICC Women's World Cup 2022: 5 batters to watch out for

Edited by Akshay Saraswat