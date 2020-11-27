IND v AUS 2020, 1st ODI: Who won today’s India vs Australia match?

Australia took a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match one-day series against India with a professional 66-run triumph in the first ODI at Sydney. Chasing Australia's mammoth 374, built around hundreds from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, India could only manage 308 for 8 in response.

In the humungous chase, India got off to a rapid start with the new opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal lifting India to 53 in the first five overs. However, a barrage of short balls from Australia medium-pacer Josh Hazlewood saw India lose their way.

Agarwal was the first to go for 22, slashing a rising delivery from Hazlewood up in the air and straight to point. After being dropped off a mistimed pull, Virat Kohli then fell trying to attack Hazlewood. He advanced down the track but had no control over his pull again, finding Aaron Finch at short midwicket.

Shreyas Iyer found the going tough, and kept his bat hanging in the air against a bouncer. KL Rahul then hit a low full toss from Adam Zampa straight to the man at cover.

At 101 for 4 in the 14th over, the game seemed completely out of India’s grasp. But, Dhawan and Hardik Pandya featured in a commendable fifth-wicket stand of 128 to keep India afloat. While Dhawan slowed down and anchored the innings, Pandya played some scintillating strokes to entertain the Indian fans.

As long as the duo were at the crease, India’s faint hopes of upsetting Australia remained alive. But, with the run rate rising, Dhawan fell for a sedate 74 from 86, chipping Zampa to mid-off. The left-hander hit 10 fours in his defiant knock.

The Australian leg-spinner then completely dashed India’s hopes as a lofted strike from Pandya found Mitchell Starc at long-on. Zampa bowled one flatter and Pandya couldn’t clear the big boundary at the SCG. The all-rounder walked back having contributed a valiant 90 from 76 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes.

The writing was on the wall once Pandya perished as India just went through the motions.

Australia dominate courtesy Finch, Smith

Aaron Finch in action.

Advertisement

Australia posted a massive 374 for 6, batting first after winning the toss at Sydney. Skipper Aaron Finch led the way with the bat for the Aussies, smashing 114 from 124 balls. India’s nemesis Smith also carried on his great run against India, hammering a century off just 62 balls.

Finch and David Warner got Australia off to a perfect start, adding 156 for the opening wicket in just under 28 overs. Neither Jasprit Bumrah nor Mohammed Shami could make any impression on the Australian openers as there was no help on offer for the bowlers. With the experienced Indian duo struggling, it was no surprise that Navdeep Saini also proved ineffective.

The first breakthrough for India eventually came via the DRS as Warner was caught behind for 69 off Shami's bowling. There was no respite for India though as Smith came in and started firing on all cylinders. Finch and Smith featured in a second-wicket stand of 108 to set the perfect platform for Australia to push ahead in the slog overs.

Finch’s excellent knock off 114 came to a soft end as an attempted ramp off Bumrah went wrong, and he only managed to lob an easy catch to KL Rahul behind the stumps. Marcus Stoinis perished to a brilliant delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal, as the batsman was caught behind off a top-spinner. However, Glenn Maxwell played a splendid cameo of 45 from 19 with three sixes to lift Australia at the death.

Advertisement

Smith carried on batting till the 50th over, and was eventually dismissed for 105 from just 66 balls, having hit 11 fours and four sixes. Shami recovered well after an average start to finish with 3 for 59. The rest struggled, though. Chahal and Saini conceded 89 and 83 in their 10 overs while Burmah too went for 73.

India were poor in the field as well, with Dhawan and Pandya completely misjudging catches in the deep, and Ravindra Jadeja missing a direct hit that could have gotten rid of Finch.

Who was the man of the match?

Australian captain Finch hit a magnificent century to shrug off his poor run of form in the UAE. He made a belligerent 114 from 124 with the aid of nine fours and two sixes. Leg-spinner Zampa also produced brilliant figures of 4 for 54 in the chase, including the big scalps of Dhawan and Pandya.

It was Smith though who was named the man of the match for his blazing 105 from 66 balls. The right-hander slammed 11 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 159.09 to take Australia past 370, and shut India out of the match.