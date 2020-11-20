IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell reacts to Virender Sehwag's 'highly paid vacation' dig

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, acquired by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 auction for a whopping INR 10.75 crores, failed to deliver in the tournament, only scoring 108 runs in 13 games at a strike-rate of 101.88. Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, who was also a mentor for KXIP, took a dig at Maxwell's poor performance and had called his poor run in IPL 2020 a 'highly paid vacation' due to his heavy price tag.

Maxwell responded to Virender Sehwag's criticism rather humbly by saying that it was his choice to speak whatever he wanted to.

"It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes,” Glenn Maxwell told The West Australian.

"He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag," he further added.

It's pretty rare to go through a tournament without hitting a six: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell went through the IPL 2020 without hitting even a single six

One of highlights of Maxwell's poor season was that he wasn't able to clear the fence even once. He came closest to hitting a six when the last ball of Sunil Narine's over in the game between KXIP and Kolkata Knight Riders just fell short of the boundary.

Maxwell, who has won the award of hitting maximum sixes in the tournament twice, said that he sportingly accepts the fact that he was not good enough in the IPL 2020 season.

"I was an inch short in one of the games. All I thought was, ’Geez I should have gone to the gym a few more times before this game'. Having won the most sixes twice in that tournament, it’s pretty rare to go through a whole tournament without hitting one. I certainly copped a bit from a few of my teammates, but it was all in good jest," Glenn Maxwell said.

With India playing the limited-overs leg against Australia beginning on November 27, it will be interesting to see whether Maxwell shows some form for his national team.