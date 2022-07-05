England smash record, gun down 378 to achieve highest successful chase against India in Tests

England set a new world record for the highest successful run-chase against India in Test history. Centuries by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow ensured that the target of 378 was chased with minimal fuss at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

The result saw England square the five-match Test series 2-2, with India having taken the lead at the end of the fourth Test at The Oval last year. The final fixture was rescheduled owing to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the visitors' camp.

Chasing a record 378, openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley set up the chase with a 107-run partnership. After a mini-collapse, it was the Yorkshire duo of Bairstow and Root that combined forces yet again to get the job done with a stellar unbroken stand of 269.

The duo ensured that the hosts completed their highest successful run-chase against India. Arch-rivals Australia previously held the record, having chased down 339 in Perth way back in 1979. This was also England's highest successful chase in all Test cricket, as well as the biggest one at Edgbaston.

England record the first instance of chasing 250+ on four successive occasions

The hosts continued their record-breaking spree on Tuesday, becoming the first team to chase down a total of 250 or more on four consecutive occasions. The streak began in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, with the 277-run target chased down by five wickets.

Joe Root did a star turn with his unbeaten 115, ensuring that they cruised to 279/5. The next Test at Trent Bridge saw Jonny Bairstow compile the second-fastest Test hundred by an Englishman as the hosts cruised to their 299-run target in just 50 overs.

Root and Bairstow combined forces at their home ground of Headingley, chasing down 296 courtesy of their unbeaten half-centuries. The same duo were at the center of it all again at Edgbaston, with India bearing the brunt of it this time around as even a target of 378 proved to be a no-contest for the hosts.

