Old Trafford, Manchester, pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 3rd ODI

India will conclude their tour of England on Sunday, July 17, with the ODI series decider at Old Trafford in Manchester. Both teams have won one game apiece in the three-match series so far.

The Men in Blue have not played an ODI match in Manchester since the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. The match notably had to enter the reserve day due to rain interruptions and ended in a close defeat for the Indians.

Fans should expect the bowlers to receive some help from the pitch at Old Trafford. Speaking of the surface, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Manchester.

Old Trafford, Manchester ODI stats

ODI matches played: 55.

Matches won by teams batting first: 26.

Matches won by teams batting second: 28.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches with no result: 1.

Highest team score: 397/6 - England vs. Afghanistan, 2019.

Lowest team score: 45 - Canada vs. England, 1979.

Highest successful run chase: 305/7 - Australia vs. England, 2020.

Highest individual score: 189* - Sir Viv Richards (WI) vs. England, 1984.

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) vs. West Indies, 1999.

Average 1st innings score: 224.

Old Trafford, Manchester last ODI match

The last time Manchester hosted an ODI was on September 16, 2020, where Australia pulled off the highest successful run-chase on this ground.

England set a 305-run target for the Aussies, riding on a 112-run knock from Jonny Bairstow. In reply, the visitors were down to 73/5, but hundreds from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell took them closer to the target. Mitchell Starc eventually guided Australia home with a three-ball 11*.

16 sixes were smashed across two innings of that ODI between England and Australia. A total of 14 wickets fell in the game, with spinners accounting for six of them.

