2019-21 ICC WTC Final: 3 reasons why a big squad can work in India's favour

With the IPL postponed, the focus of Indian cricket fans has now firmly shifted to the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand due to take place at Southampton. The Test match, which will be played from 18th to 22nd June, will crown the first-ever official World Test Champion.

India recently announced a 24-member party to tour England for the WTC and the Pataudi Trophy, slated to take place soon after. There are 20 players in the squad and 4 reserves as back-ups. Given the times, picking a jumbo-sized squad was a necessity for the Indian cricket team.

There are some clear benefits that the Indian team can reap from taking such a big squad on this tour.

1. The Indian team can deal with injuries more efficiently

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin were both ruled out of the last Test in Australia due to injuries.

Touring sides are often at a disadvantage when ravaged by injuries and poor form. In the absence of like-for-like replacements, one might end up fielding a weaker side in adverse conditions.

A bigger squad can often be of help in this situation. One doesn't need to wander too far in the past to find an instance of this happening to the Indian cricket team.

During the recent tour to Australia in 2020-21, India suffered the loss of several key players before and during the Test series due to various injuries and personal commitments. These included Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari.

T Natarajan stepped up to the plate for the Test team in an emergency situation.

At that time, reserves like Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill came to India's rescue. In the end, India managed to eke out a miraculous victory over Australia, which was also their second-ever Test series win in the nation.

An injury to Zaheer Khan hurt India's chances during their 2011 tour of England.

Contrast this to India's fateful tour of England in 2011 when the loss of Zaheer Khan destabilized the side to such an extent that they were left looking for reserves and eventually, RP Singh had to fly in from Miami. The series ended with a shattering defeat for India.

The difference between the two situations was, among other things, the presence of a bigger squad due to the pandemic. This gave the team management a greater number of players to work with.

The current Indian squad has Washington Sundar and Axar Patel in addition to first-choice spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. In case of an unfortunate injury to one of the frontline slow bowlers, India will have a like-for-like replacement in their hands.

Given that this tour will comprise of 6 Tests, the presence of 24 players will be of great assistance to the Indian management.

2. Warm-up before the Test series for the Indian side

Players like Cheteshwar Pujara would do well with some match practice before the Test series against England.

Originally, India were slated to face India A in a couple of fixtures to get themselves match-fit and ready for the subsequent Tests in the tour of England.

However, the India A tour of England has been scrapped. Currently, India can make best use of the 24 players in their big squad and perhaps engage in a couple of 12-a-side encounters.

In 2019, the Australian cricket team had to face several logistical issues in the long tour of England to play the World Cup and the Ashes. They resolved it by organizing an encounter between a 'Brad Haddin XII' and a 'Graeme Hick XII'. This allowed the Australians to get the required practice before the Test series.

India, too, are no strangers to this practice. During their tour down under last winter, a 'Virat Kohli XI' played against a 'KL Rahul XI' before the limited overs leg of the Australian tour.

In both cases, the touring sides tasted success during the tour. Australia drew the Ashes 2-2, while India put in a creditable performance in the ODI series and won the T20I leg of the tour.

In the times of Covid-19, the regulations in any country can change at a rapid pace. Hence, by organizing a couple of these intra-squad games, the Indian team can avoid any last-minute changes and also keep their players game ready.

3. Rotation of players:

The legendary Australian team of 2000s were a firm believer in rotation

The Australian cricket team was famous for its rotation policy in the 2000s. This practice was widely successful because it allowed the much-talented fringe players an opportunity to play for the Australian team.

While this Indian team hasn't been yet able to create a legacy similar to the Australian side, there is no doubting the talent of Indian back-up players. The same was visible during India's last tour of Australia. After India lost a major chunk of its original squad due to injuries and other reasons, the other players stood up and proved their mettle.

Rotation also helps in keeping the players, especially the bowlers, fresh. This was visible during the 2019 Ashes, when Australia performed well at the back of the rotation of their key pacemen.

This policy can also act as a surprise weapon. The opposition isn't given the time to get used to the opposition players and may end up getting stumped.