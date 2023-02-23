India vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final?

India Women will take on Australia Women in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

Both sides have taken contrasting paths to the knockouts. The Women in Blue won three of their four games in Group B to finish second in the points table. However, their performances were anything but convincing.

Their most competent effort came in the opening match against Pakistan in Cape Town when they chased down their highest-ever total in the competition, successfully reaching a target of 150. Jemimah Rodrigues (53* off 38) and Richa Ghosh (31* off 20) delivered the goods with a defining partnership. That seems like a long while back though.

While India Women managed to get the better of West Indies by six wickets in their next match, they once again faltered against England. Pacer Renuka Singh’s (5/15) brilliance reduced the opponents to 29/3. However, England recovered in splendid fashion to post 151/7. India’s batters stumbled in the chase.

Batting has been the Women in Blue’s Achilles' heel in the Women’s T20 World Cup so far. Opener Shafali Verma has struggled to gain momentum in her innings. In four matches so far, she has scored 33, 28, eight, and 24, but has never looked threatening.

India Women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has also failed to live up to expectations with the willow. The right-handed batter has a highest score of 33 in the T20 World Cup so far. The big positive for India, of course, is the form of Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. While the Indian vice-captain has scored half-centuries in the last two games, Ghosh has been terrific with her big-hitting in the middle order.

Renuka has been terrific in the bowling department, but left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad is yet to claim a wicket in the World Cup. The usually reliable Deepti Sharma has also not made much of an impact barring a 3/15 against West Indies, which won her the Player of the Match award. India Women will want her to lift her game on the big day.

Form and history give Australia the edge over India

Unlike India, Australia have been at their dominant best in the T20 World Cup 2023. They won all four of their group games in a rather convincing fashion. After thumping New Zealand by 97 runs, Australia went on to hammer Bangladesh by eight wickets and Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

Hosts South Africa challenged Australia, reducing them to 40/3 after posting 124. However, Tahlia McGrath’s half-century ensured a comfortable win for them in the end. Alyssa Healy has been in stupendous form, cracking two fifties in three games.

On the bowling front, Megan Schutt has claimed eight wickets, Ashleigh Gardner seven, and leggie Georgia Wareham six.

If we look at the head-to-head stats of the two teams, Australia have a massive edge. They have won 22 games against the Women in Blue, while India have registered victories in only seven games. No doubt, India have run the Aussies close in the recent past. However, when it comes to the big games, they have faltered in a rather disastrous fashion.

India and Australia last met in the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020. In the final, played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the hosts thumped Harmanpreet and Co. by 85 runs. The Aussies put up 184/4 and then bundled out a nervous India for a mere 99.

India had a chance to make amends in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) final last year. They again fell short after being in a dominant position in the summit clash.

India might not admit it openly, but it is no secret that Australia hold a psychological edge over India, particularly when it comes to knockout clashes.

India vs Australia: Team updates ahead of the semi-final

At a press conference ahead of the semi-final, Australia skipper Meg Lanning confirmed that seasoned keeper-batter Healy will be available for the knockout clash.

Healy missed the team’s final group game against South Africa due to a quad injury. Lanning asserted:

"We've got a full squad. Alyssa Healy is fit and available, which is great for us. She's had a great tournament so far and is going to play an important role. So that's nice, but it does make it pretty difficult to get it down to XI".

There are some worries for India, though, with regard to the fitness of their key players. Pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection. There are concerns over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as well.

According to The Indian Express, both players were even admitted to a local hospital after reporting ill. They were discharged on Wednesday evening.

If Harmanpreet is ruled out of the knockout clash, vice-captain Mandhana will lead the team. There are question marks over the fitness of left-arm spinner Radha Yadav as well.

Prediction: Australia to beat India in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final

