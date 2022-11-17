India take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series with the first game scheduled on 18th November, Friday at Wellington. With notable absentees in the form of their top three batters, India are likely to try multiple players in these positions. Odds are in the favor of Shubnam Gill and Ishan Kishan to start the series as openers. That leaves us with the question. Who will bat at No.3?

While the openers will have very little to surpass the performances of the regular openers from the T20 World Cup, the batsman who takes to the crease at No.3 will have huge shoes to fill, albeit temporarily. Without further delay, we bring you a list of three batsmen who might be playing in a position that has become synonymous with Virat Kohli and reasons why they may suit the role.

#3 Shreyas Iyer touted as India's future No.3

Shreyas Iyer is long touted as Virat Kohli's successor

Let's take the easy option out first. Ever since Shreyas Iyer broke into the scene, there have been talks that he could be a future Indian captain. With a total of 1030 runs in the 43 innings (47 matches) that he has played, one could argue that he has lived up to the expectations.

His last 5 T20I outings read scores of 1, 64, 24, 10 and 0. It is worth noting that the only 50+ innings he played came when he opened the innings. Despite his recent appearance at No.3 position for the Men in Blue looking bleak, he might look to seal his spot in the playing XI on the back of his form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#2 Deepak Hooda holds a record batting at this position

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL for Hurricane Hooda!

becomes the 4th Indian to score a T20I century!



With 8 fours and 6 sixes, lagta hai aaj jalta hua Deepak bhi bujhne se inkaar kar raha hai



#DeepakHooda #IndVsIre #TeamIndia for Hurricane Hooda! @HoodaOnFire becomes the 4th Indian to score a T20I century!With 8 fours and 6 sixes, lagta hai aaj jalta hua Deepak bhi bujhne se inkaar kar raha hai 💯 for Hurricane Hooda!@HoodaOnFire becomes the 4th Indian to score a T20I century! 😍With 8 fours and 6 sixes, lagta hai aaj jalta hua Deepak bhi bujhne se inkaar kar raha hai 🔥#DeepakHooda #IndVsIre #TeamIndia https://t.co/gp5g1NFDLf

Deepak Hooda became the fourth Indian batsman to score a T20I century when he batted at No.3 in the second T20I against Ireland that took place on 28 June 2022. His record in this position looks promising, too. He has scored a total of 196 runs in four innings, with an astounding average of 49 and a pretty decent strike rate of 166.10.

Hooda, who only played a solitary game against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, was unable to make it count. With the big names missing out on this tournament and rumors about BCCI planning to assemble a new-look Indian side for the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, Hooda has a lot to play for in the upcoming T20I series against the Kiwis.

#1 Sanju Samson deserves an opportunity at No.3

If there is a player in the Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand who is tailor-made for the No.3 position, then it is none other than Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. He played a similar role for his IPL side and more often proved good with the bat at the top.

While it is unpredictable on when the No.3 will come into bat, one should be aggressive enough to score in the powerplay and also be sensible to pace the innings in the middle overs. Samson suits this role perfectly. It is quite strange that he has only scored 296 runs in 15 T20I innings so far. But all this could change if the management decides to play him in the No.3 position that he rightfully deserves.

Poll : Do you think India should try Samson at No.3? Yes No 0 votes