India vs Sri Lanka: 3 key player battles in 2nd T20I

India were absolutely ruthless in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, winning the game by 62 runs. Such was their dominance that three of their first-choice bowlers did not complete their quota of four overs. India have taken a number of good steps to resurrect their plans and approach in T20Is and they have the chance to seal the series in the 2nd T20I.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, never turned up in the first match. After the loss, they were dealt several other bowlers as spinner Maheesh Theekshana and batter Kusal Mendis have been ruled out of the series. They need their young batters to step up and play with more intensity.

Here we take a look at 3 player battles that will be crucial in the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I:

3.) Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Charith Asalanka

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is slowly getting back to his best

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has found his form and this has been one of the biggest talking points in the recent matches for India. Against West Indies, he conceded just four runs in his 19th over and in the first T20I, his spell of two overs for nine runs broke the back of Sri Lanka.

With his shape and swing, he will once again target the Sri Lanka top order and the onus will be on the young Sri Lankan batting order. Charith Asalanka, the only batter offer fight in the first T20I now needs to step up and be more positive with his approach. His unbeaten 53 off 47 balls on Thursday did offer glimpses of his ability, but he now needs to be more attacking.

2.) Dushmantha Chameera vs Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan found his range in the 1st game

In the first T20I, Sri Lanka started with their pacers in Chameera and Kumara and Ishan Kishan looked unsettled. However, he quickly hit his stride and attacked the other bowlers. This is where Dasun Shanaka needs to be be smart and attack Kishan with pace.

Chameera has to be aggressive and use his pace up front in the first couple of overs and look to get into the Indian batting order. Ishan Kishan found form in the last match and will be keen to kick on and make this a bumper series. The conditions on offer in Dharamsala will assist stroke making and Kishan loves the pull and hook which could make this a tasty proposition.

1.) Jeffrey Vandersay vs Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was brilliant in the first T20I

Jeffrey Vandersay was impressive in the first T20I and kept asking a lot of questions to the Indian batters. The Lucknow track was also responding to his variations, but the conditions will be different in Dharamsala. This is where lies his challenge and he will be put under pressure by Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer was superb in the 1st T20I and once he gets going, he will put a lot of pressure on the Sri Lankan spinners. How Dasun Shanaka uses Vandersay and how the leggie responds to the situation could well define the middle phase of the innings in the 2nd T20I.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava