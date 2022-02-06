India vs West Indies: 3 observations from the 1st ODI

India started the three-match ODI series with a comprehensive win over West Indies by six wickets. It was a perfect match for captain Rohit Sharma as he started his stint as the full-time India captain.

India elected to bowl first after Rohit won the toss and their bowlers vindicated his decision. The new-ball bowlers set the tone early on with wickets in the powerplay and then Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar spun a web in the middle overs to bundle out West Indies for 176.

The target was never going to stress the Indian order as Rohit Sharma set the tone with a brisk start. He took the attack to West Indies and notched up his half-century. There was a slight wobble in the middle order but Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav took the side over the line.

ICC @ICC th ODI



They win the first match against West Indies by six wickets, taking a 1-0 series lead



#INDvWI | bit.ly/INDvWI-ODI1 A sparkling performance from India in theirth ODIThey win the first match against West Indies by six wickets, taking a 1-0 series lead A sparkling performance from India in their 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣th ODI 💥They win the first match against West Indies by six wickets, taking a 1-0 series lead 👏#INDvWI | bit.ly/INDvWI-ODI1 https://t.co/0ExjX2tdTS

Here we take a look at 3 observations from the first India vs West Indies ODI:

1.) India find wickets in the powerplay

Siraj set the tone perfectly for India

Over the last couple of seasons, India have struggled to pick up wickets in the powerplay overs. This puts a lot of pressure in the middle overs and this is where the pacers made an impact in this match.

Mohammed Siraj was tight in the first few overs and he was ably assisted by Prasidh Krishna. They combined to create a lot of pressure and picked up wickets up front. Shai Hope, who has been consistent for West Indies, was snapped up early by Siraj and this put a lot of pressure on the middle order.

2.) Impact of the India spinners

Welcome return to form for Chahal in India colours

The Indian spinners were completely outbowled by their South African counterparts in the recent series. However, they found form in this match as Yuzvendra Chahal bounced back with a four-wicket haul.

Washington Sundar, who made a welcome return to the ODI side, kept things tight and he too chipped in with three wickets. The power-hitters of West Indies could never adjust to the slow nature of the pitch and also counter the spinning ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal was under pressure coming into this match and this performance would give him a lot of confidence going ahead. The way both these spinners were used in the middle overs also gave a great account of Rohit Sharma as a captain.

India's wicket-less spells in the middle overs had become a scourge in the recent matches and this performance should give them a lot of heart.

ICC @ICC

Kieron Pollard



Two in two for Yuzvendra Chahal and West Indies are in trouble!



The wrist spinner completes 100 ODI wickets



#INDvWI Nicholas PooranKieron PollardTwo in two for Yuzvendra Chahal and West Indies are in trouble!The wrist spinner completes 100 ODI wickets Nicholas Pooran ☝Kieron Pollard ☝Two in two for Yuzvendra Chahal and West Indies are in trouble!The wrist spinner completes 100 ODI wickets 👏#INDvWI https://t.co/UsemBAWjAf

3.) Welcome return for Rohit Sharma

Rohit was superb with the bat

It was the perfect match for captain Rohit Sharma. He won the toss, elected to bowl first and his bowlers responded perfectly. Almost all his bowling and fielding changes were on point as West Indies folded for 176.

He then set the tone with the bat as he attacked the West Indies new-ball bowlers and zipped to a half-century. It was a vintage Rohit innings - there were pulls, backfoot punches and delectable drives. An in-form Rohit settles a lot of nerves and this win and this performance should settle the dressing room.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava