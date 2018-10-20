IPL 2019: 5 players SRH should buy in the trade

Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan

Though IPL 2019 is still a good five months away, fans are gearing up for the all-important off-field actions like trade and auction. According to ESPNcricinfo, December 16 has been earmarked with Goa as the likely venue for the 2019 IPL auction.

With the auction nearing, teams are getting ready to do their off-season trade. As a matter of fact, IPL 2019 has witnessed its first trade. South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock become Indian Premier League's first trade of 2019 before the auction takes place on December.

Quinton De Kock, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 edition of the tournament, has been bought by Mumbai for a price of for INR 2.8 crore (USD 437,000). The next few weeks will be really interesting as teams try to snatch players from the opposition camps.

Sunrisers were impressive in the 2018 IPL but failed to beat Chennai in the finals of the tournament. Though they have a solid top order and bowling attack, their middle-order is fragile and they should look to strengthen it before the 2019 campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 players SRH should get in the trade.

#5 Lungi Ngidi

Ngidi was impressive for CSK last season

The South African is one of the most exciting seamers in world cricket at the moment. Blessed with great pace, Ngidi has been impressive for the Proteas in limited-overs cricket in the last 12 months.

With 22 wickets in just 10 One Day Internationals at an average of 20.45 and nine wickets in six T20Is at an economy rate of 6.22, Ngidi has become a regular in the South African side. The 22-year-old was impressive in the 2018 IPL as well. He picked up 11 wickets in seven games for Chennai Super Kings at an impressive economy rate of six.

Though Sunrisers Hyderabad has a good set of Indian seamers, they lack a quality seamer with genuine pace. Along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma, Ngidi could make SRH an even more dangerous bowling unit.

