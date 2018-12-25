IPL 2019: Do Chennai Super Kings have the team to defend their title this season?

Ashwin Srinivasa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 346 // 25 Dec 2018, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings have always sorted out their team combinations well. Barring 2009 and 2014, CSK have made the final in every edition they have played. They are also the only team to successfully defend their IPL title, which they did in 2011 after being triumphant for the first time in 2010.

CSK have always preferred experience over flamboyance. Over the years, their squad has not looked the strongest on paper, but they have produced some inspired performances on the field. They are also currently the side which has the highest number of players aged over 30.

This year, they took the safe route in the auctions by adding a couple of weapons to their well-oiled artillery. It would be safe to say that they didn't want to disturb their winning combination. They have almost all the bases covered, and it would be interesting to see how the players fare in the forthcoming season.

Due to the general elections in India which will clash with the IPL, there is a strong possibility that the tournament will move to overseas shores for the first time since 2014.

Lets do a breakdown of CSK's squad and try to figure out if they have a winning combination to defend their IPL title.

Captain and wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni, CSK's talisman

MS Dhoni has been the first name on CSK's time-sheet ever since the IPL started way back in 2008. He has been a talismanic captain who has several titles to his name in the T20 circuit.

Dhoni is one of the most successful skippers in T20 history after having captained CSK for over 150 games including 7 finals.

His batting performances for the franchise have been special at times. Last year he had one of his best seasons, scoring 455 runs. But MSD's batting performances have been on the decline lately.

If the IPL moves to South Africa, he would be challenged on the fast and bouncy pitches and he may have to face a lot of short pitched stuff. It would be interesting to see if he can retain his form in 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement