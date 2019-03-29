IPL 2019: It is time now for CSK to unleash the fourth overseas player

David Willey - A better option for CSK in away matches

The presence of the four overseas players in each IPL team is a sign of the real strength of the teams. It also offers plenty of quality and flavour to the IPL teams. However, one divergent trend one could notice in team composition in the ongoing 12th edition of IPL has been the absence of the fourth overseas player in the playing XI of a few teams.

In the fifth match of IPL 2019, both Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals preferred to go into the match with 3 overseas players only. In fact, CSK has opted to play with 3 overseas players in their first 2 matches.

It is debatable to interpret that the absence of the fourth overseas player is a show of the strength of the local talent. In some cases, the prevailing conditions of different venues dictated such a move whereas in some other cases the absence of the complete overseas strength in the squad led to such decisions.

As far as CSK are concerned, one could definitely say that it is a tactic used by their shrewd captain to keep the team prepared for such a scenario at the later stages of the tournament.

Some overseas players are likely to return home for World Cup preparations in the second half of the tournament. Having used to play with 3 overseas players, CSK would not feel the difference when it comes to that. That could be one of the reasons for CSK not announcing a replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi.

Having said that, it is now time for CSK to opt to make use of the available overseas resources to the maximum. CSK’s next match is against Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Going by the trend of the opening match of IPL 2019, the Chepauk wicket is expected to be a slow and low wicket aiding the spinners. In the opening match of IPL 2019, Shardul Thakur never got a chance to bowl and Dwayne Bravo bowled just one ball in the entire match. His first ball of the match happened to be the last ball of the innings.

For the match against Rajasthan Royals, Thakur should be replaced by a spinner. The only other overseas spin bowling option available for CSK is Mitchell Santner. He should be used in place of Thakur in home matches for CSK.

Apart from being a steady left-arm orthodox spinner, Santner is more than a useful late order batsman. As such CSK need to shore up their brittle middle-order and Santner could be the choice. He definitely could be a better choice than the local option of Karn Sharma.

CSK play their fourth match against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai. Unlike the Chepauk wicket, the Wankhede wicket is expected to be a true wicket assisting the fast bowlers. CSK have England fast bowler David Willey in their ranks to exploit the favourable conditions at the Wankhede. Like Santner, Willey is a decent batsman.

The fifth and sixth match for CSK is going to be played at home where Santner can make a comeback. However, there are three problems in going into the match with four spinners at home.

The first problem is who would share the new ball with Deepak Chahar. Asking the spinners to bowl in the powerplay in every match could backfire at some stage.

The second problem is who would bowl the death overs for CSK along with Dwayne Bravo. The IPL statistics show that on 90% times, Deepak Chahar had completed his full quota of 4 overs within the first 12 overs. The better option for CSK to manage the death overs with Bravo would be a combination of Shane Watson and Imran Tahir. But Shane Watson is not too inclined to roll his arm over in this IPL.

Another problem for the MS Dhoni-led team in their succeeding home matches against Kings XI Punjab and KKR would be how to control the likes of Chris Gayle or Andre Russell if they get going. In such a scenario, spin could be easy meat for them. For CSK, there is only one solution to all three problems. That is to make Shane Watson bowl a few overs which would also bestow more balance to the team.

With the presence of Kedar Jadhav in the middle-order this year, CSK might not opt for the overseas batting options of Faf de Plessis and Sam Billings in the immediate future. As such, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo are the constant overseas factors for CSK.

Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner are the preferred overseas bowling options at home. In away matches, it should be David Willey and either of Imran Tahir or Mitchell Santner.

In any case, it is time now for CSK to unleash the fourth overseas player before it is too late.

