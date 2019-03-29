×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: It is time now for CSK to unleash the fourth overseas player

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
360   //    29 Mar 2019, 08:45 IST

David Willey - A better option for CSK in away matches
David Willey - A better option for CSK in away matches

The presence of the four overseas players in each IPL team is a sign of the real strength of the teams. It also offers plenty of quality and flavour to the IPL teams. However, one divergent trend one could notice in team composition in the ongoing 12th edition of IPL has been the absence of the fourth overseas player in the playing XI of a few teams.

In the fifth match of IPL 2019, both Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals preferred to go into the match with 3 overseas players only. In fact, CSK has opted to play with 3 overseas players in their first 2 matches.

It is debatable to interpret that the absence of the fourth overseas player is a show of the strength of the local talent. In some cases, the prevailing conditions of different venues dictated such a move whereas in some other cases the absence of the complete overseas strength in the squad led to such decisions.

As far as CSK are concerned, one could definitely say that it is a tactic used by their shrewd captain to keep the team prepared for such a scenario at the later stages of the tournament.

Some overseas players are likely to return home for World Cup preparations in the second half of the tournament. Having used to play with 3 overseas players, CSK would not feel the difference when it comes to that. That could be one of the reasons for CSK not announcing a replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi.

Having said that, it is now time for CSK to opt to make use of the available overseas resources to the maximum. CSK’s next match is against Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Going by the trend of the opening match of IPL 2019, the Chepauk wicket is expected to be a slow and low wicket aiding the spinners. In the opening match of IPL 2019, Shardul Thakur never got a chance to bowl and Dwayne Bravo bowled just one ball in the entire match. His first ball of the match happened to be the last ball of the innings.

For the match against Rajasthan Royals, Thakur should be replaced by a spinner. The only other overseas spin bowling option available for CSK is Mitchell Santner. He should be used in place of Thakur in home matches for CSK.

Apart from being a steady left-arm orthodox spinner, Santner is more than a useful late order batsman. As such CSK need to shore up their brittle middle-order and Santner could be the choice. He definitely could be a better choice than the local option of Karn Sharma.

Advertisement

CSK play their fourth match against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai. Unlike the Chepauk wicket, the Wankhede wicket is expected to be a true wicket assisting the fast bowlers. CSK have England fast bowler David Willey in their ranks to exploit the favourable conditions at the Wankhede. Like Santner, Willey is a decent batsman.

The fifth and sixth match for CSK is going to be played at home where Santner can make a comeback. However, there are three problems in going into the match with four spinners at home. 

The first problem is who would share the new ball with Deepak Chahar. Asking the spinners to bowl in the powerplay in every match could backfire at some stage.

The second problem is who would bowl the death overs for CSK along with Dwayne Bravo. The IPL statistics show that on 90% times, Deepak Chahar had completed his full quota of 4 overs within the first 12 overs. The better option for CSK to manage the death overs with Bravo would be a combination of Shane Watson and Imran Tahir. But Shane Watson is not too inclined to roll his arm over in this IPL.

Another problem for the MS Dhoni-led team in their succeeding home matches against Kings XI Punjab and KKR would be how to control the likes of Chris Gayle or Andre Russell if they get going. In such a scenario, spin could be easy meat for them. For CSK, there is only one solution to all three problems. That is to make Shane Watson bowl a few overs which would also bestow more balance to the team.

With the presence of Kedar Jadhav in the middle-order this year, CSK might not opt for the overseas batting options of Faf de Plessis and Sam Billings in the immediate future. As such, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo are the constant overseas factors for CSK.

Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner are the preferred overseas bowling options at home. In away matches, it should be David Willey and either of Imran Tahir or Mitchell Santner.

In any case, it is time now for CSK to unleash the fourth overseas player before it is too late.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL points table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap, purple cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mitchell Santner David Willey IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB: Predicted overseas players for Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Overseas Fast Bowlers who can replace Lungi Ngidi in the CSK squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who could play the dual role of opening the Batting and Bowling 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicted overseas players for CSK and RCB in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best overseas player combination for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 5, DC vs CSK: Player of the Match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Five reasons why CSK are favorites to win this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - Recounting the best encounters between the two teams
RELATED STORY
IPL News: Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The Last Time when RCB defeated CSK
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us