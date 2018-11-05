×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

IPL 2019: Sridharan Sriram replaces Venkatesh Prasad as Kings XI Punjab bowling coach

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.08K   //    05 Nov 2018, 16:24 IST

Sridharan Sriram
Sridharan Sriram

Just over a month to go for the IPL 2019 auctions, and the Kings XI Punjab is slowly experiencing a shift in its coaching setup.

A day after former India opener Virender Sehwag severed ties with the Punjab franchise, their bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad has made way for Sridharan Sriram.

Sriram will serve as the bowling coach in the setup that will be headed by Mike Hesson, who has been named as the head coach for the next season. The Kiwi replaced Brad Hodge at the helm of affairs.

Led by Ravichandran Ashwin last season, the Kings XI started the tournament well, winning five of the first seven matches, but slipped thereafter and lost six of the next seven games and couldn't go past the league stage.

The side has also acquired the services of Prasanna Agoram, the famed Technical Strategy Analyst at Cricket South Africa. He had previously served at the NCA, assisting the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 42-year-old Sriram has been working with the Australian team over the past few years - he was recently called up again, along with Pardeep Sahu and KK Jiyas, to assist the senior team during their tour to the UAE last month.

He was the assistant coach at the Delhi Daredevils, and worked alongside head coach Ricky Ponting last season. He has played for the Daredevils and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sehwag had, on Saturday, stepped down as Kings XI Punjab's mentor, ending his five-year association with the franchise.

"All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead," Sehwag tweeted.






Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Virender Sehwag Venkatesh Prasad
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Virender Sehwag leaves Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 popular players you didn't know were once a part...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Have the King XI Punjab fallen out of love with...
RELATED STORY
Looking back at Kings XI Punjab's skippers over the years
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with centuries for multiple IPL teams
RELATED STORY
10 Indian cities who deserve their own IPL franchise
RELATED STORY
KXIP owner Preity Zinta wants betting to be legalised for...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Top 5 batting performances in the IPL playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 performances from English players in IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL Rewind: When Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us