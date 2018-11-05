IPL 2019: Sridharan Sriram replaces Venkatesh Prasad as Kings XI Punjab bowling coach

Sridharan Sriram

Just over a month to go for the IPL 2019 auctions, and the Kings XI Punjab is slowly experiencing a shift in its coaching setup.

A day after former India opener Virender Sehwag severed ties with the Punjab franchise, their bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad has made way for Sridharan Sriram.

Sriram will serve as the bowling coach in the setup that will be headed by Mike Hesson, who has been named as the head coach for the next season. The Kiwi replaced Brad Hodge at the helm of affairs.

Led by Ravichandran Ashwin last season, the Kings XI started the tournament well, winning five of the first seven matches, but slipped thereafter and lost six of the next seven games and couldn't go past the league stage.

The side has also acquired the services of Prasanna Agoram, the famed Technical Strategy Analyst at Cricket South Africa. He had previously served at the NCA, assisting the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 42-year-old Sriram has been working with the Australian team over the past few years - he was recently called up again, along with Pardeep Sahu and KK Jiyas, to assist the senior team during their tour to the UAE last month.

He was the assistant coach at the Delhi Daredevils, and worked alongside head coach Ricky Ponting last season. He has played for the Daredevils and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sehwag had, on Saturday, stepped down as Kings XI Punjab's mentor, ending his five-year association with the franchise.

"All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead," Sehwag tweeted.