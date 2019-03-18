×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Chennai fans erupt in joy when Dhoni stepped out

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
83   //    18 Mar 2019, 15:05 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings are arguably the best franchise in the history of league cricket. The team has won the Champions League title twice and have lifted the Indian Premier League title thrice (2010, 2011 & 2018). CSK will walk into the 12th edition of the IPL as the defending champions of the league.

The MS Dhoni-led franchise possesses a tremendous fanbase and are one of the most loved teams of the IPL. The team was banned for two seasons and made a comeback in the 2018 IPL and eventually won the title.

MS Dhoni, who has successfully led the team in every season the team has played, is one of the most integral parts of the team. The team culture that the man has built since the inception of IPL and the success and affluence brought by him in all these years is simply stupendous.

And in return, the veteran cricketer gets immense love from the people of Chennai. Dhoni, who is popularly known as ‘Thala’ among the people of Tamil Nadu, is regarded as one of Chennai's adopted sons and the Jharkhand-born himself considers Chennai to be his second home.

Despite all the love showered by the Yellow Army fans, they were unfortunately not able to witness their team playing live in front of them throughout the season. Due to some internal dispute, the team could play only one of its games at Chepauk and the rest of the matches had to be shifted to Pune, which was named as CSK's temporary home ground.

Howbeit, the sun rose again for the Chennai crowd this year, as CSK will play all its home games at the M.A. Chidambaram ground itself. All the practice sessions will also take place at the same ground and the ground is also hosting the inaugural game of the 2019 IPL. The opening match involves the southern derby of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Before the much-awaited event, the team management of CSK decided to organize a practice match and the spectators were allowed to enter the stadium, free of cost. This, in turn, resulted in the gathering of an innumerable number of people who all had come to cheer their team. The skipper MS Dhoni, who albeit didn't take part in the practice match, also walked out to practice a bit and fans erupted in joy as soon as they saw their beloved son walking out. Suresh Raina got the same reception as well. The official handle of CSK posted a video where we can hear the massive cheers that the big man received.

Here is the video :

Dhoni practiced around an hour for the mega event that will kick off from 23rd March. The Super Kings, under the leadership of legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will undoubtedly like to begin its IPL campaign with a victory by defeating RCB at their home ground and strengthen their chances of defending the silverware.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Suresh Raina
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
IPL 2019: [Watch] Chennai fans erupt in thunderous applause as Suresh Raina walks out to bat
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Chennai Super Kings' epic reply to IPL promo video
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of the Chennai Super Kings squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Expected playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in the season opener
RELATED STORY
Rating Chennai Super Kings' performance in each IPL from 2008-18
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: All-time Chennai Superkings XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Key players for Chennai Super Kings this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Team battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: After RCB, Mumbai Indians engage in banter with CSK
RELATED STORY
 IPL history: Top 5 memorable moments for fans
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us