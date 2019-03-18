IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Chennai fans erupt in joy when Dhoni stepped out

MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings are arguably the best franchise in the history of league cricket. The team has won the Champions League title twice and have lifted the Indian Premier League title thrice (2010, 2011 & 2018). CSK will walk into the 12th edition of the IPL as the defending champions of the league.

The MS Dhoni-led franchise possesses a tremendous fanbase and are one of the most loved teams of the IPL. The team was banned for two seasons and made a comeback in the 2018 IPL and eventually won the title.

MS Dhoni, who has successfully led the team in every season the team has played, is one of the most integral parts of the team. The team culture that the man has built since the inception of IPL and the success and affluence brought by him in all these years is simply stupendous.

And in return, the veteran cricketer gets immense love from the people of Chennai. Dhoni, who is popularly known as ‘Thala’ among the people of Tamil Nadu, is regarded as one of Chennai's adopted sons and the Jharkhand-born himself considers Chennai to be his second home.

Despite all the love showered by the Yellow Army fans, they were unfortunately not able to witness their team playing live in front of them throughout the season. Due to some internal dispute, the team could play only one of its games at Chepauk and the rest of the matches had to be shifted to Pune, which was named as CSK's temporary home ground.

Howbeit, the sun rose again for the Chennai crowd this year, as CSK will play all its home games at the M.A. Chidambaram ground itself. All the practice sessions will also take place at the same ground and the ground is also hosting the inaugural game of the 2019 IPL. The opening match involves the southern derby of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Before the much-awaited event, the team management of CSK decided to organize a practice match and the spectators were allowed to enter the stadium, free of cost. This, in turn, resulted in the gathering of an innumerable number of people who all had come to cheer their team. The skipper MS Dhoni, who albeit didn't take part in the practice match, also walked out to practice a bit and fans erupted in joy as soon as they saw their beloved son walking out. Suresh Raina got the same reception as well. The official handle of CSK posted a video where we can hear the massive cheers that the big man received.

Here is the video :

Dhoni practiced around an hour for the mega event that will kick off from 23rd March. The Super Kings, under the leadership of legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will undoubtedly like to begin its IPL campaign with a victory by defeating RCB at their home ground and strengthen their chances of defending the silverware.

