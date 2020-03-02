×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 things CSK must do to win their fourth title

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 18:05 IST

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings







Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been the most consistent team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but have not enjoyed the most success. They are the only side to have qualified for the playoffs in each and every edition they have featured in.

CSK are the second most successful team in the IPL, having won the tournament thrice -- 2010, 2011 and 2018. They hold the record for playing the most finals -- eight. However, they ended up losing five of those finals.

They began their IPL journey back in 2008, finishing runners-up to Rajasthan Royals. They were the semi-finalists in 2009, and after winning back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, finished runners-up the next two years.

In 2014, CSK’s journey ended in the playoffs as they finished third. A year later, they again failed to lift the title despite making the final. They made a stunning comeback from a two-year ban by being crowned champions in 2018 before going down to rivals Mumbai Indians in a thrilling final last season.

Here are three factors CSK need to focus on to go all the way in IPL 2020.

#1 Win big moments, overcome mental block against Mumbai

Close Rivals: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
Close Rivals: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians







CSK have made it to eight finals but have won the title just thrice, which means they are stumbling at the final hurdle and making mistakes at key moments in big games. This is something they will have to rectify if they want to be seen as on par with Mumbai Indians as the two best sides in the IPL.

Taking a closer look at CSK’s losses in finals, we see that in 2008, the Royals won off the last ball. In 2012, they failed to defend 190 against KKR while in 2013 they stumbled in a chase of 149. In the 2015 final, again against Mumbai, their bowling totally fell apart as they conceded 202 bowling first. The CSK bowling attack was not weak by any stretch of the imagination as it consisted of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

Last year, they again succumbed to Mumbai in the final. In a pulsating encounter at Hyderabad, Chennai restricted Mumbai to 149, but fell one run short in the chase despite Shane Watson’s stupendous 80, batting with a bloodied knee.

Advertisement

It is clear that mistakes at significant times and their failure to get past Mumbai are the leading causes of Chennai's struggles. This is something they will need to address heading into the new season.

#2 Old warhorses must continue their charge

Shane Watson (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Shane Watson (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)







Despite being often described as Dad’s Army, CSK have stuck their heads out and firmly backed their aging warriors. This has worked for them year-after-year. The fact that they have made it past the league stage every season they have featured in is proof that their tried-and-tested formula is successful.

Chennai must stick to the same plan once again. It will be a difficult task as the players are a year older as compared to last year. Watson, the hero of IPL finals, is 38 while Imran Tahir, who won the Purple Cap last year with 26 wickets, is 40. The veterans have been retained based on their previous performances, but have little room for failure.

Taking one look at their batting department, it is clear that everyone apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad is above the age of 33. Suresh Raina is the youngest of the lot at 33, while Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav are 34, and Faf du Plessis 35.

Ultimately, what matters most is how the players perform on the field. However, if things go wrong, the age of the players might be questioned. In a nutshell, CSK are a double-edged sword.

#3 Dhoni the batsman, and Dhoni the captain

Will IPL 2020 be Dhoni
Will IPL 2020 be Dhoni's swansong? (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)







Speaking of age, CSK’s skipper MS Dhoni is 38. In his case though, age is just a number as he is still one of the fittest players in the business. However, it's his other skills that have come under the scanner of late.

Of late, Dhoni has struggled to rotate strike, and even his big hits are few and far between. His performance in the 2019 World Cup, his most recent international assignment, led to mixed reactions. While some praised Dhoni for playing with a cool head and taking on responsibility, others criticised him for being too slow and hampering the team’s rhythm.

CSK will want Dhoni to be at his attacking best with the willow as a restrained Dhoni will not be able to lead them to the title.

Moreover, his shrewd captaincy, which has been one of many reasons behind CSK’s consistent run in the IPL, will also be banked on this season.

Can Captain Cool deliver what could possibly be one last hurrah?

Published 02 Mar 2020, 18:05 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Shane Watson
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us