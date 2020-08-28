Mike Hesson and Simon Katich have revealed that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take a personalised training approach in preparation for the much-awaited 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mike Hesson, the newly appointed Director of Cricket Operations, opined that the members of the RCB squad have spent the past few months in varying environments, which means that they cannot be put on a similar training regime.

Speaking about the challenges of the upcoming IPL season, Hesson said:

“Players have spent the last few months in a variety of environments and are therefore in different stages of fitness and training, and hence a singular training approach is not the best route to start getting ready for the season."

Hesson went on to acknowledge the support staff, who are working flexibly to offer personalised support to the RCB players. He lauded their skills and added that they will ensure that the players are mentally, physically and emotionally prepared to give their best on the field.

He said:

"Our Support Staff team will continue working in a way that is flexible and offers personalised support. We have a highly-skilled Support Staff team to nurture the players mentally, physically and emotionally to assist each players preparation so they are ready to play their best cricket.”

Simon Katich opens up on RCB's preparations for IPL 2020 amid the pandemic

Simon Katich informed that his players were given three weeks to get back into routine and get their bodies back in shape for IPL 2020

RCB head coach Simon Katich expressed his gratitude that the IPL is being staged this year despite the unusual and trying circumstances. He informed that his players were given three weeks to get back into routine and get their bodies back in shape for the tournament after a long layoff from cricketing action.

He said:

“Given the unique circumstances COVID-19 has presented to everyone worldwide, we are just extremely grateful to be in a position that we can get back to putting on a show for IPL in the UAE. Our preparations have revolved around giving the players at least 3 weeks to get back into the routine of training their skills and getting their bodies ready for the competition so they can build up gradually and try to minimise any injuries."

Katich went on to disclose the manner in which the RCB players are training to get back in their groove before the next edition of the IPL gets underway.

He revealed that the batsmen were to train in split-group sessions which would give them plenty of time to bat while minimising the risk of the deadly virus.

The former Australian cricketer also revealed that once the players are back to match-level fitness, they will begin more strenuous training sessions prior to the scheduled practice matches before the commencement of the IPL.

He elaborated:

"We have several split-group sessions planned initially to help give the batsmen plenty of time getting volume in after such a long layoff. It also ties into helping mitigate any risks with COVID by not having the full squad training all at once either. Once everyone has got their touch and rhythm back with bat and ball, we will move into more competitive training before the scheduled practice matches and the start of the tournament.”

RCB will be looking to lift their maiden Indian Premier League title

RCB boast of one of the best teams in the Indian Premier League on paper, with quality back-ups for each position. They will be hoping that their star players perform consistently throughout the season to steer them to their maiden IPL title.