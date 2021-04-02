IPL 2021: “Captaincy will take Rishabh Pant's game to yet another level” - Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has stated that leading the franchise in IPL 2021 will take Rishabh Pant's game to the next level.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was recently announced as the leader of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL season. Regular captain Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Iyer is likely to undergo a surgery on April 8, according to reports.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kaif wished Iyer a speedy recovery and also wrote about his expectations from Rishabh Pant, the captain. He tweeted:

"Wishing a speedy recovery to @ShreyasIyer15who captained us in our dream run to the IPL final. All the best to our dilli ka kadak launda, @RishabhPant17. I'm sure captaincy will take his game to yet another level.”

Rishabh Pant has been in amazing form with the bat in international cricket over the last few months. After his exploits in Australia, he continued his good run in the home series against England. The 23-year-old notched up a brilliant hundred in the fourth Test and then registered scores of 77 and 78 in the last two ODIs.

Releasing a statement after being named captain, Rishabh Pant said that captaining Delhi Capitals was nothing short of a dream come true for him. His statement read:

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals.”

Ricky Ponting too has high hopes from Rishabh Pant

Earlier, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also stated that he has high hopes from captain Rishabh Pant in the upcoming season.

Taking to his official Twitter account, he wrote:

“Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It's well deserved for his recent performances and he's coming in with a lot of confidence. I'm convinced captaincy will make him an even better player.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10 in their first match of IPL 2021.