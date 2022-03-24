IPL 2022: 3 reasons why MS Dhoni must bat at No.5 or higher

MS Dhoni will return to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022, and whether it's for the final time could be a discussion tabled for another day.

The immediate question, especially after looking at him pummeling and smashing the ball at practice, is "where should MSD bat?"

Ideally, the answer we're looking at is No.5, and for good reason. Records suggest MS Dhoni scored a major chunk of his runs batting at No.4 and No.5.

Coming in at four, the former India captain has stacked up 1538 runs in 64 innings at an average of 36.62 and a strike rate of 137.57.

The record gets better at No.5 with 1928 runs at an average of 47.02 and striking at 143.88. Quite simply, Chennai's chances of winning are considerably higher when Dhoni bats up the order.

However, with Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu in the mix, it is a crowded middle order, one that would mean Dhoni playing up the order would be something of an experiment.

Let's take a look at three reasons why MS Dhoni must bat at No.5 or higher in IPL 2022.

#1 MS Dhoni has the capability to bat deeper

It's just something that he's done over the years. Considering age as a factor, a fresh MS Dhoni with some runs under his belt can take the game deeper and launch his shots — a move that CSK would benefit from.

Should he bat at No.5, Ravindra Jadeja or Moeen Ali could play the finisher's role even as Dhoni keeps the scoreboard ticking at the other end.

#2 Deepak Chahar's injury changes things

Owing to Deepak Chahar's recent performances with both bat and ball, it's hard to just look at him as a bowler. But with an injury ruling him out for a considerable period, the onus is on Jadeja and Ali to shepherd the lower order.

This, in a way, reduces the burden on Dhoni, who as aforementioned, can drop the anchor and hold one end while his finishers can go hammer and tongs from ball one.

#3 He's not the same finisher that he was

It's safe to say that Dhoni is not the finisher he once was. While striking in the nets makes for great social media content, the match scenarios are different and CSK will feel they're better off with their talismanic skipper batting higher up the order.

Jadeja gave an example of how well he was batting at the death in the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last season and him at No.6 would mean a younger and more able version who can pick up valuable runs.

