IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer should be Lucknow captain 

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer has been released by his franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. According to various media reports, Shreyas was unwilling to continue with the team as he wasn’t handed back the captaincy for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 despite being fit. The 27-year-old middle-order batter was ruled out of the first half of the tournament due to a shoulder injury, following which Rishabh Pant was named skipper.

Some reports suggest Iyer could be snapped up by one of the two new franchises for IPL 2022 - Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, according to the latest reports, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also interested in roping in him as captain. The Kolkata franchise released Eoin Morgan, who led the team to the final in IPL 2021. However, the experienced England cricketer had a horror run with the bat.

IPL 2022 Auction: Will Lucknow go for Shreyas Iyer as captain?

Ahead of the IPL auction 2022 next month, we will analyze three reasons why Shreyas would be a good choice as Lucknow captain.

#1 He has proven credentials as IPL captain

Shreyas is a proven performer as IPL captain. He is credited with turning around DC’s fortunes with his shrewd captaincy skills and composed demeanor after taking over the leadership role from Gautam Gambhir in 2018. Under him, Delhi flourished as a team, which hadn’t been the case in preceding years, when they were heavily reliant on individual brilliance.

The impact was Iyer's leadership was felt in no uncertain terms in the 2019 season when DC made the playoffs for the first time since the 2012 edition. DC went a step ahead and reached the final during IPL 2020, eventually faltering against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash.

Shreyas Iyer @ShreyasIyer15 To be back with the team and back on the field was a moment that I’ve been looking forward to for what felt like ages. This is a special group of players that stuck it out and put up a fight, we gave everything we had out there and can go back with no regrets. To be back with the team and back on the field was a moment that I’ve been looking forward to for what felt like ages. This is a special group of players that stuck it out and put up a fight, we gave everything we had out there and can go back with no regrets. https://t.co/67tFwUcRQj

While Pant was impressive in the IPL 2021 season as DC made it to the playoffs again, it cannot be denied that this was a team nurtured by Iyer. Pant is taking forward the good work of his predecessor. DC will also be grateful to Iyer for putting the franchise’s fortunes back on track.

#2 He can be long-term prospect

With the upcoming auction expected to be the last mega auction, IPL franchises must be looking at leaders who can be long-term prospects. This is all the more true for new teams like Lucknow, who have to build their squad from scratch. They would be keen to invest in someone who can be expected to lead the team for a few seasons in a row.

Iyer is 27 and fits perfectly into the above-mentioned category. He is neither too old for the franchise to worry about his future nor too young to be termed raw. He is at the stage of his cricketing career from where he is only expected to get better.

The alliance between the former DC batter and the Lucknow franchise can prove mutually beneficial to both parties. Iyer can learn and grow as a leader as he gains more experience. His skills as a captain can, in turn, benefit Lucknow in the long-term, similar to the manner in which DC are reaping the fruits of Iyer's impact.

#3 He is at the peak of his skills as a batter

It is often said that when a leader’s primary skills are in good shape, success has a rub-on effect on the captaincy as well. It elevates his confidence to do well since he is, in a sense, leading from the front. The same can hold true for Iyer as well.

Recently, he created history by becoming the first Indian batter to score a hundred and a fifty on his Test debut against New Zealand. Iyer looked in sublime form and is being touted as India’s future middle-order star. The right-hander demonstrated exemplary confidence in his first Test to bail India out of tricky situations.

Even before picking up a dreadful shoulder injury during the series against England at home last year, Iyer was in impressive touch. He seemed a certainty to make the 2021 T20 World Cup squad, but fate had other plans.

A batter who is only expected to improve with experience and a captain who can grow into an even more able leader, in Iyer the Lucknow franchise will have a near-perfect option.

