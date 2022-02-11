IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting the top 5 buys

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is all set to take place in Bengaluru over two days on February 12 and 13. As many as 590 players, some of them being the biggest names in the game, will go under the hammer. There will be 10 franchises bidding for the players with the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans to the eight existing teams.

Announcing the IPL auction 2022 player list earlier this month, tournament organizers revealed that 228 capped players, 355 uncapped cricketers and seven from the Associate Nations will be up for grabs. Of the list, 370 players are from India, while 220 are overseas cricketers.

48 players have registered their names in the highest price bracket of ₹2 crore. Furthermore, 20 cricketers have a base price of ₹1.5 crore while 34 players have listed a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction: Will these players be the most expensive purchases?

Ahead of the mega auction in Bengaluru, we predict five players who could be the most expensive buys.

#5 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan during the T20 series against New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

Dashing young batter Ishan Kishan (base price ₹2 crore) has already shown the cricketing world what he is capable of. Only 23, he has the experience of 61 IPL matches in which he has smashed 1452 runs at a strike rate of 136.33. The left-hander was the top run-getter for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2020 season. He smacked 516 runs at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76.

Kishan has since gone on to play for India as well. He notched up half-centuries on both his T20I and ODI debuts. The young batter has the ability to score at a swift pace and is known as a fearless striker. Although he has only played four IPL seasons, he has managed to make a significant impact.

The left-hander had a poor season last year for MI barring the last couple of matches where he went berserk. There were reports that Kishan could be retained by MI. However, the franchise eventually picked Suryakumar Yadav over him. The advantage with having Kishan is that he can bat at the top as well as in the middle order. Plus, he can keep wickets as well.

#4 Shardul Thakur

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Pic: Getty Images

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur (base price ₹2 crore) has grown in stature in international cricket over the last year or so. He has developed a knack for picking up wickets at crucial points in a match and is capable of contributing significantly with the bat as well. We witnessed his ability both in Australia and England.

The 30-year-old was one of the key figures in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL 2021 triumph. He picked up 21 wickets in 16 games at an average of 25.09 and a strike rate of 17.09. Thakur claimed 3 for 38 in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai. It was his spell that turned the final on its head after KKR had raced to 91 in the 11th over.

Thakur may not look like a threat with the ball. But he is a smart customer who knows how to make a game-changing impact. And every time he walks out to bat, he shows intent. He has an X-factor and is the kind of player every franchise would like to have in their midst.

