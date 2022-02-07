IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Titans is the official name of the Ahmedabad franchise

The new Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise, which will make its debut in the upcoming season, will be called the "Ahmedabad Titans". With this announcement, the names of all 10 teams of the IPL 2022 have been confirmed. The new Lucknow franchise recently confirmed its name as "Lucknow Super Giants".

British private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital acquired Ahmedabad Titans for ₹5625 crore. The team will be based at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The franchise will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya and will also have Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Indian opener Shubman Gill in their ranks.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Thoughts on the name, Ahmedabad fans? 🤔



#IPL2022 #CricketTwitter Ahmedabad Titans it is!Thoughts on the name, Ahmedabad fans? 🤔 Ahmedabad Titans it is! 💥Thoughts on the name, Ahmedabad fans? 🤔#IPL2022 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Uly4FB2yTH

The franchise picked Pandya and Rashid in the pre-auction draft for ₹15 crore each, while Gill was roped in for ₹8 crore. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra will be the Ahmedabad Titans' head coach, with experienced coaches Vikram Solanki and Gary Kirsten being named director of cricket and team mentor respectively.

"Can't ask for better" - Hardik Pandya on his Ahmedabad Titans teammates

In a recent chat on Boria Majumdar's show "Auction Reels", Pandya hailed his Ahmedabad teammates, saying he couldn't have asked for better match-winners and team players.

He said:

"They've been tremendous. To be honest, I can't ask for better retentionship players than them (sic). Rashid - an out-and-out match-winner, no one can debate that. Shubman - a brilliant young talent... For his age, he's very strong-minded and he can offer a lot to us in the coming future as well. So for me, I am genuinely very, very happy with those two guys because as I said [they are] match-winners at any given day and tremendous team players as well."

Pandya added:

"For me, I love someone who plays for the team and who always keeps the team ahead because I have been that kind of a cricketer. When I get those kinds of qualities... when I'll give them the roles knowing that they are such amazing team players, it's kind of amazing."

Also Read Article Continues below

The IPL 2022 season is expected to begin in the last week of March. The mega auction will be held on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

Edited by Samya Majumdar