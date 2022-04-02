IPL 2022: GT vs DC telecast channel list and live streaming details

Gujarat Titans will battle Delhi Capitals in the 10th match of IPL 2022 tonight at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Both teams got off to a winning start in the new season by pulling off thrilling run-chases in their respective season openers.

While the Gujarat Titans beat the Lucknow Super Giants in their debut match, the Delhi Capitals made a startling comeback to stun five-time champions Mumbai Indians last weekend.

Big names like Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel will be in action during the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this fixture.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the live streaming and telecast details for fans living in USA, UK, Canada, UAE and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV/

England: Sky Sports/

Australia: FOX Sports/

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Fans living in the UAE can follow the live action from 6:00 PM onwards, while the start time for Canada is 10:30 AM.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch this IPL match live from 2:00 PM on their devices. In Australia, the first ball will be bowled at 1:00 AM.

