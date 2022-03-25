"Ravindra Jadeja is a very good option" - Wasim Jaffer on CSK’s new captain for IPL 2022

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has backed Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision to appoint Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain. According to Jaffer, the all-rounder is currently at the peak of his powers and will be extremely confident of leading the side.

CSK sprung a surprise on Thursday when they put out an update on their official website, stating that MS Dhoni had decided to hand over the captaincy of the franchise to Jadeja.

Reacting to the development, Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

“Ravindra Jadeja is a very good option as captain at this stage. He is in tremendous form across all three formats plus the fact that he is Indian and knows all the players and conditions well.”

On the timing of the decision, the former batter admitted:

“Timing was (a bit surprising) as only two days were left for the IPL.”

Jaffer, however, was quick to add:

“But MS Dhoni is known for such surprises. He is a selfless cricketer, who always put the team and franchise above him. I think it is a very good choice. But the good thing is that if something goes wrong, MS Dhoni is there is give his valuable advice.”

The 44-year-old felt although CSK had quite a few captaincy options in the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jadeja seemed the best bet. He explained:

“We had discussed earlier that MS Dhoni might be looking to groom a new leader. It could have been Bravo or Moeen Ali. Among young players, Ruturaj Gaikwad was also an option as he has the potential to play for Chennai Super Kings for many years to come. This franchise believes in continuity and backing its players. I think it (Jadeja) is a very good choice.”

The new captain was among the four players CSK had retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Dhoni, Gaikwad and Moeen were the other three.

“He’ll be my go-to person” – Ravindra Jadeja hails MS Dhoni

Sharing his reaction after being picked as Dhoni’s successor to lead CSK, Jadeja said that he was feeling good but admitted that he has massive shoes to fill. In a video shared on Chennai’s official Twitter handle, he said:

“Feeling good. At the same I know that I have to fill in big boots. Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy, so I need to carry that forward, so hopefully… I don’t need to worry too much because he is here. Whatever questions I have to ask, I will definitely go to him. He’ll be my go-to person. He was and still is today. So I am not worried too much.”

CSK will begin their IPL title defense by taking on last season's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, March 26, in Mumbai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar