IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's GT vs CSK match 

The stage is set for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.
The excitement for the high-octane tournament is palpable. Both GT and CSK will be eyeing to start off the marquee league on a resounding note and have their say in the competition early on.
Despite being the defending winners, Hardik Pandya's GT won't start the game as favorites since CSK are one of the stronger teams in the competition. The Super Kings will be eager to play according to their reputation after finishing ninth last year.
The upcoming game will also offer both franchises a chance to break a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that can be broken in the tournament opener between GT and CSK.
#3 Hardik Pandya could complete his 2000 IPL runs
GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who has been a part of the IPL since 2015, has come up with several important knocks over the years. In the absence of David Miller for the first game, GT will hope Pandya solidifies the batting department and scores big on Friday.
If Pandya enjoys a good start and scores at least 37 runs against CSK, the 29-year-old will complete 2000 runs in his IPL career. The talented all-rounder has so far scored 1963 runs at a strike rate of 147.5 across 100 innings.
#2 Mohammed Shami could take his 100th IPL wicket
GT's pace maestro Mohammed Shami will once again spearhead his side's pace bowling. The experienced right-arm fast bowler is also on the verge of completing a milestone and will be rearing to surpass it quickly.
Shami has so far picked up 99 wickets in his IPL career and is only one short of reaching the three-figure mark.
If he manages to get the required one scalp against CSK, Shami will become only the eighth Indian pacer to achieve the landmark.
#1 MS Dhoni is on the verge of entering the 5000-run club in the IPL
CSK legend MS Dhoni has struck a total of 4,978 runs across 206 innings in IPL history so far. He is just 22 runs short of reaching 5,000 runs in the league and thus becoming the first-ever full-time wicketkeeper-batter to do so.
It is noteworthy to note that more than 3,000 of Dhoni's runs in the IPL have come only in death overs.
