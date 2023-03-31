IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's GT vs CSK match 

The stage is set for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

The excitement for the high-octane tournament is palpable. Both GT and CSK will be eyeing to start off the marquee league on a resounding note and have their say in the competition early on.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Are you excited for the biggest cricketing event in the world? 🏏🤩



#IPL2023 #CricketTwitter 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫!Are you excited for the biggest cricketing event in the world? 🏏🤩 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫! ⌛️Are you excited for the biggest cricketing event in the world? 🏏🤩#IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/XjqAb8N57n

Despite being the defending winners, Hardik Pandya's GT won't start the game as favorites since CSK are one of the stronger teams in the competition. The Super Kings will be eager to play according to their reputation after finishing ninth last year.

The upcoming game will also offer both franchises a chance to break a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that can be broken in the tournament opener between GT and CSK.

#3 Hardik Pandya could complete his 2000 IPL runs

Hardik Pandya captained GT to a title in IPL 2022 [IPLT20]

GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who has been a part of the IPL since 2015, has come up with several important knocks over the years. In the absence of David Miller for the first game, GT will hope Pandya solidifies the batting department and scores big on Friday.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on the four-time champions Chenna Super Kings in the season opener at Ahmedabad 🟡🏏



Who will come out on top? 🤔



#GTvCSK #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter IPL 2023 IS HERE! 🤩Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on the four-time champions Chenna Super Kings in the season opener at Ahmedabad🟡🏏Who will come out on top? 🤔 IPL 2023 IS HERE! 🤩Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on the four-time champions Chenna Super Kings in the season opener at Ahmedabad 🔵🟡🏏Who will come out on top? 🤔#GTvCSK #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/qcLut11MiZ

If Pandya enjoys a good start and scores at least 37 runs against CSK, the 29-year-old will complete 2000 runs in his IPL career. The talented all-rounder has so far scored 1963 runs at a strike rate of 147.5 across 100 innings.

#2 Mohammed Shami could take his 100th IPL wicket

Mohammed Shami after taking a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants [P.C: IPL]

GT's pace maestro Mohammed Shami will once again spearhead his side's pace bowling. The experienced right-arm fast bowler is also on the verge of completing a milestone and will be rearing to surpass it quickly.

Shami has so far picked up 99 wickets in his IPL career and is only one short of reaching the three-figure mark.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



What changes would you make? 🤔



#IPL2023 #AavaDe #CricketTwitter Here is our Gujarat Titans’ strongest XI for IPL 2023 🏏What changes would you make? 🤔 Here is our Gujarat Titans’ strongest XI for IPL 2023 🏏🔵What changes would you make? 🤔#IPL2023 #AavaDe #CricketTwitter https://t.co/rhVmULMvAY

If he manages to get the required one scalp against CSK, Shami will become only the eighth Indian pacer to achieve the landmark.

#1 MS Dhoni is on the verge of entering the 5000-run club in the IPL

MSD in action for CSK [IPLT20]

CSK legend MS Dhoni has struck a total of 4,978 runs across 206 innings in IPL history so far. He is just 22 runs short of reaching 5,000 runs in the league and thus becoming the first-ever full-time wicketkeeper-batter to do so.

It is noteworthy to note that more than 3,000 of Dhoni's runs in the IPL have come only in death overs.

Poll : 0 votes