IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's CSK vs RR fixture 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 17th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

Both teams have two wins from three matches in IPL 2023 so far. While RR are placed second in the points table, the Super Kings are in fifth.

CSK and RR are will come into this game on the back of individual victories. While CSK thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, RR scripted a thumping win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Guwahati.

Both teams are high on confidence and will look to continue their winning run. The winner of tonight's clash will have a golden chance to take the leading spot in the .

As CSK and RR gear up to face each other in the IPL 2023, it is important to consider the top bowlers who could make a significant impact in the upcoming match. On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match between CSK and RR.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin - RR

Ravichandran Ashwin in action for RR [IPLT20]

Having picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.42, Ravichandran Ashwin has been nothing but class in his first three matches of the season.

Ashwin, who has played 299 T20 games so far, will be happy to return to his home ground for his 300th T20 outing. His knowledge of the pitch and his form with the ball will definitely make him a threatening bowler for the CSK batters on Wednesday.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja - CSK

Ravindra Jadeja for CSK [IPLT20]

There's no denying that CSK's pace unit has looked ineffective and has also leaked runs at an alarming rate so far.

It's been the spin bowlers who have tightened the screws and built pressure on the opposition batters. One of those spinners is none other than the experienced Ravindra Jadeja.

The left-armer didn't kickstart his campaign on a resounding note, picking up just one wicket in the first two games. However, he came to his own in the match against Mumbai, picking up 3/20.

Given the 34-year-old has got his rhythm back, stopping him at spin-friendly Chepauk might be a challenging task for RR.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - RR

Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal for RR [IPLT20]

No surprises here with Yuzvendra Chahal being the prime candidate to pick up the most wickets in tonight's game.

Having bagged 35 scalps in his last 20 IPL fixtures, Chahal will be banking on his ominous form to do well versus CSK. The joint-second leading wicket-taker this season currently (eight wickets in three games), Chahal's exceptional skills and experience make him a valuable asset to the Royals' bowling unit.

He is expected to garner enough turn at Chepauk tonight, which means the CSK batters must be on their toes while facing the wily leg-spinner.

