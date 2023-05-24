IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in today's LSG vs MI Eliminator clash

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 24.

Lucknow and Mumbai clashed once in the group stages of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The home side prevailed in a thrilling encounter, winning the game by five runs.

LSG were in all sorts of trouble, reeling at 35/3 in just 6.1 overs. However, Marcus Stoinis and skipper Krunal Pandya staged a terrific return to help the team post 177/3 on the board. They added 82 runs for the fourth wicket before Pandya was forced to retire hurt due to an injury.

However, Stoinis fired on all cylinders, accumulating 54 runs in the last three overs. The Australian all-rounder remained unbeaten on 89 off just 47 deliveries.

In response, Rohit Sharma and Ishant Kishan got Mumbai off to a brilliant start, adding 90 for the first wicket. Tim David also played a cameo to keep the visiting side in the hunt. With 11 runs required off the final over, Mohsin Khan did excellent well to defend the total and help his side earn two points.

Both teams have peaked since then and will hope to continue their winning run as a defeat here will see the losing team bow out of the competition.

Batting looked difficult in Qualifier 1 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. It is likely to remain the same as the wicket is expected to get even slower as the game progresses.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's LSG vs MI clash.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

Mumbai's No.3 had an awful start to this year's cash-rich league. However, he stormed back to form in the second half of IPL 2023, just when it mattered the most.

Suryakumar Yadav is now eighth in the most runs scored table, amassing 511 runs in 14 matches, including one hundred and four fifties, at a strike rate of over 185.

With the momentum by his side, the right-handed batter is expected to continue his run-scoring spree as Mumbai look to remain in the hunt for their sixth title.

#2 Quinton de Kock - LSG

Lucknow's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been in decent form with the bat ever since he was drafted into the playing XI after KL Rahul's injury.

With the wicket getting slower, de Kock will be tasked with scoring quick runs, making the most of the field restrictions and the new ball.

So far, the southpaw has scored 143 runs in four games at a strike rate of 140.20. He will look to continue his form as the Super Giants aim to reach their maiden IPL final.

#3 Rohit Sharma - MI

Senior opener Rohit Sharma has had a tumultuous campaign in IPL 2023 considering his standards.

However, he has shown glimpses of form in the last three games with scores of 56, 37, and 29 in the last three games. If this is an indication of something good, Rohit is expected to play a significant knock on Wednesday.

Rohit has amassed 313 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 134.33 and will look to lead MI from the front in the knockout clash.

