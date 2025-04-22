IPL 2025: 3 milestones achieved during DC’s dominant 8-wicket win over LSG in Match 40

Delhi Capitals (DC) completed a double over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they beat them in their second outing of the ongoing IPL 2025 on Tuesday. The two teams squared off in the 40th match of the tournament at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Inserted to bat first, LSG could only manage an average total of 159/6 in their 20-over quota as Mukesh Kumar picked up a four-wicket haul. Notably, this was the Rishabh Pant and Co.’s lowest team total this season.
Coming to the chase, opener Karun Nair was dismissed inside the powerplay after a quick nine-ball 15. Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul steadied the innings, with the former getting to his maiden half-century of the season.
After Porel’s dismissal in the 12th over, DC skipper Axar Patel took charge and got the scorecard ticking as Rahul played a composed knock. The duo shared an unbeaten 56-run stand in 36 deliveries and got their side past the finish line to clinch an eight-wicket win.
#3 Mitchell Marsh completed 1000 runs in IPL
LSG opener Mitch Marsh got his team off to a flier, like he has done in almost every game this season, and continued piling runs. Before the contest, he was 36 runs away from achieving a personal milestone in his IPL career.
Scoring a 36-ball 45 against DC, Marsh completed 1000 runs in the IPL. His innings included three fours and a maximum, but his strike rate was comparatively lower than usual. Mukesh Kumar dismissed the Aussie in the 14th over.
#2 Axar Patel completes 150 T20 sixes
DC skipper Axar Patel didn’t have a memorable outing with the ball and went wicketless, conceding 29 runs in his four-over spell. However, he redeemed himself with an amazing innings with the bat, leading his team to a win.
Axar notched up 34 runs in 20 deliveries. His innings included one four and four sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 170.
#1 KL Rahul becomes fastest cricketer to complete 5000 runs in IPL
DC’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, batting against his former team LSG, notched up 57* runs in 42 deliveries and achieved a massive feat in his IPL career. He was just 51 runs away from completing 5000 IPL runs before today’s match, and crossed the mark successfully.
With that, he became the fastest to reach the mark, surpassing David Warner, who took 135 innings to score 5000 IPL runs. Notably, this was Rahul’s 130th innings, and these outings include 40 half-centuries and four tons.
