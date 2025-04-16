IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's DC vs RR match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 16. DC are second in the points table, with eight points from five matches. Their unbeaten streak ended when they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their previous match. As for RR, they have just two wins to their name from six matches.

Ad

Delhi bowled first against Mumbai and conceded 205-5. Kuldeep Yadav was yet again outstanding with figures of 2-23 from his four overs. Vipraj Nigam also picked up two wickets but was expensive, while the rest of the bowlers struggled. In the chase, Karun Nair (89 off 40) played a brilliant knock. However, it was a one-man show as DC were bowled out for 193 in 19 overs.

Rajasthan suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, RR lost only four wickets in their 20 overs, but were held to 173 - Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 75 off 47 balls. In the chase, RCB cruised home to a thumping victory as their top three flourished.

Ad

Trending

RR and DC have met 29 times in the IPL, with Rajasthan having a 15-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. A number of significant milestones could be achieved in the Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL 2025 match on Wednesday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav needs 3 wickets for major IPL milestone

DC's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep has been the franchise's standout performer with the ball in IPL 2025. In five innings, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 11.20 and an economy rate of 5.60, with a best of 3-22.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 30-year-old is three wickets away from the 100-wicket mark in the IPL. In 89 matches (87 innings), he has claimed 97 scalps at an average of 25.77 and an economy rate of 8.03.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana needs 2 wickets to complete 200 T20 scalps

RR off spinner Maheesh Theekshana has had a mixed run in IPL 2025. In six matches, he has claimed six wickets at an average of 35.83 and an economy rate of 9.77. The 24-year-old is two wickets away from completing 200 scalps in his T20 career. In 190 matches, he has picked up 198 wickets at an average of 24.92 and an economy rate of 6.87, with a best of 4-15.

Ad

#3 KL Rahul needs 3 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL

DC batter KL Rahul has been in impressive form in IPL 2025. In four innings, he has scored exactly 200 runs at an average of 66.66 and a strike rate of 163.93, with two half-centuries. The 32-year-old is three sixes away from completing 200 sixes in his IPL career. In 136 matches (127 innings) so far, the right-handed batter has slammed 197 sixes and 416 fours.

Ad

#4 Tushar Deshpande needs 3 wickets to complete 50 IPL scalps

RR pacer Tushar Deshpande has had a mixed run in IPL 2025. In five matches, he has claimed five wickets at an average of 34 and an economy rate of 11.33, with a best of 3-44.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The right-arm pacer needs three wickets to complete 50 wickets in his IPL career. In 41 matches, he has claimed 47 wickets at an average of 30.06 and an economy rate of 9.82, with a best of 4-27.

#5 DC skipper Axar Patel needs 6 sixes to complete 150 sixes in T20s

Delhi captain Axar has failed to make much of an impact with either bat or ball. While he is yet to take a wicket with his left-arm spin, in four innings he has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 159.52. The southpaw has struck nine fours and two sixes in IPL 2025. Axar needs six sixes to complete 150 maximums in his T20 career. In 279 matches (202 innings), he has hit 144 sixes and 223 fours.

Ad

Other landmarks that could be achieved in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match

Riyan Parag needs 6 fours to complete 100 fours in the IPL.

Tristan Stubbs needs four runs to complete 500 runs for DC in the IPL.

Nitish Rana needs 7 sixes to complete 250 sixes in his T20 career

Abishek Porel is 33 runs away from 500 runs in his IPL career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More